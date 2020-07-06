United States District Court orders the closure of the Dakota Access pipeline, emptied

A federal judge ordered the closure of the Dakota Access pipeline and it will be emptied, while a lengthy environmental review is underway.

The pipeline must be emptied by August 5, the court ordered Monday, after finding that the US Army Corps of Engineers violated "the National Environmental Policy Act when it granted an easement" for construction and operation. of the crude oil pipeline flowing under Lake Oahe.

United States District Judge James Boasberg wrote in a 24-page order that he was "aware of the disruption such a closure would cause," but said he had concluded that the pipeline should be closed.

"A clear precedent in favor of vacatur during such a rerouting along with the severity of the Corps' deficiencies outweighs the negative effects of stopping the flow of oil during the thirteen months the Corps believes the creation of an EIS will take," Boasberg wrote.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.