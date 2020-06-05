United States eases restrictions on Chinese flights announced earlier this week

What turned into a fight between the two countries began when interest in flying from the US. USA China declined due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines finally suspended their service between the two countries. The United States government eventually imposed some travel restrictions.
When Delta and United sought to resume service, they found that Chinese government restrictions would not allow it, according to the Transportation Department. However, Chinese operators performed limited service between the two countries.
Then on Wednesday, the Transportation Department determined that the Chinese government was violating an international travel agreement between the two countries and said it would soon restrict Chinese flights to the United States.
Chinese officials responded Thursday by easing their restrictions in a way that will allow Delta and United to make a weekly round-trip flight.
The US Department of Transportation. USA He said he still believes the Chinese government "has undermined the operating rights of US carriers," but that it will allow the country's airlines "a total of two scheduled weekly round-trip flights to and from the United States." .
He said the Chinese government can select which airlines will fly.
The Department of Transportation said it hopes the measure will lead to an "improved environment" for carriers in both countries, rather than long-term restrictions.