United States eases restrictions on Chinese flights announced earlier this week

Friday's Department of Transportation announcement follows a decision of Chinese civil aviation regulators Thursday to allow a limited number of flights by US airlines.

What turned into a fight between the two countries began when interest in flying from the US. USA China declined due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines finally suspended their service between the two countries. The United States government eventually imposed some travel restrictions.

When Delta and United sought to resume service, they found that Chinese government restrictions would not allow it, according to the Transportation Department. However, Chinese operators performed limited service between the two countries.

Then on Wednesday, the Transportation Department determined that the Chinese government was violating an international travel agreement between the two countries and said it would soon restrict Chinese flights to the United States.