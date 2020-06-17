United States Election: Why Mitch McConnell Might Have a Long Senate Minority Career If Republicans Lose in 2020

Obviously, McConnell would prefer to spend his next few years in the Senate as the Majority Leader. But if Republicans lose the majority this fall, a prospect that seems decidedly plausible right now, then McConnell is likely to spend much of his eighth decade as head of the minority rather than the majority.

The reason for this reality is simple: while the 2020 Senate map is not great for Republicans, the 2022 map is much worse, making it extremely likely that if the Republican Party loses the majority this fall, they don't have a Real opportunity to recover for at least two more electoral cycles.

But of those 23 Republican Party seats, Hillary Clinton had only two: Colorado and Maine in 2016. (Clinton won Maine's state electoral votes, but Donald Trump obtained a single electoral vote for occupying the state's second district.) What that means for Democrats to win back the majority, they need to get three seats (if Joe Biden wins the White House) or four seats (if President Donald Trump wins re-election) in states that are generally friendly to his party.

The path to the majority in 2020 for Democrats runs through places like Arizona, North Carolina, Iowa, Montana and even Kansas. It is not terrible territory for Democrats. But it is not friendly territory either.

And while they don't have many troubled seats of their own, Democrats have to try to get Alabama Senator Doug Jones reelected, an extremely difficult task in a presidential election year in such a Republican state.

Now take a look at the 2022 map. Once again, the raw numbers favor Democrats; Republicans have 22 seats, up to 12 for Democrats.

But unlike 2020, the political tilt of those 22 Republican seats is much more favorable to Democrats.

Republicans are likely to need to re-elect incumbents in Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, three wildly changing seats. Additionally, they could be facing tough open seat races in North Carolina (Senator Richard Burr said his 2016 re-election race would be his last) and Iowa (Senator Chuck Grassley would be 89 if he ran for an eighth term in 2022). .

And two races involving designated Republican senators, Martha McSally of Arizona and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, in 2020 will also be on the ballot in 2022. (Both are running this November for the two years that did not expire on the terms they met.) If the Democrats fall short against Loeffler or McSally, or both, this November, you can be sure that the party will attack them heavily in 2022 as they represent states where demographic shifts are moving in favor of the Democrats.

By contrast, Democrats have almost no weakness among the dozen of their incumbents set to vote in 2022. The only obvious targets are Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada) and Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), as both are in their first terms in the Senate and represent swing-ish states. But neither can be surprised by surprise, and both are considered solid politicians. Beyond that duo, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet could be a Republican target. But even if Democrats are affected by retirements or vacant seats, California Senator Kamala Harris could be vice president by the time her term arrives in 2022, while Senator Patrick Leahy will be 82 years old; Those vacancies are in a solid Democratic state.

Add it all up and you'll get this: If McConnell and the Republicans lose the majority of the Senate in November, they may not have a realistic chance of getting it back until 2025. Which is a long time for McConnell to wait to regain his position of power.