United States government spy planes monitored George Floyd's protests

The plane was just one of several planes, both piloted and unmanned, that CNN has been able to track down by flying over protests in Washington, Minneapolis and Las Vegas. Government watchdogs fear the planes were used to track protesters and perhaps capture cell phone data.

The government's use of surveillance aircraft to monitor protesters of the George Floyd police murder has caught the attention of nearly three dozen Democrats in Congress who want to know if the planes, typically equipped with surveillance cameras, were used. live video and heat sensors. for "keeping an eye on Americans participating in peaceful protests."

In a June 9 letter to the heads of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Protection and the National Guard, lawmakers called for an end to the practice "immediately and permanently" and called the use of aircraft as "deep and deep". "violation of Americans' First and Fourth Amendment rights.

The letter points to a trio of government planes flown over in protest cities. CNN has independently verified that the flights took place, using publicly available flight route data from websites such as the ADS-B Exchange. The site is known as "the world's largest source of unfiltered flight data."

The FBI has not specifically confirmed or denied using planes to monitor the protests. But in a statement to CNN when asked about the flights, the FBI said it had "focused on identifying, investigating and disrupting people who incite violence and engage in criminal activity."

The ADS-B Exchange data shows an RC-26B, a twin-engine turboprop typically used by the FBI and the National Guard for drug interdiction, over Washington and Las Vegas. A National Guard fact sheet says the same type of aircraft is normally equipped for thermal imaging and "can be used both day and night to monitor illegal activities."

An RC-26B circled at least 50 circles over Washington for nearly four hours on the afternoon of June 2, the city's fourth consecutive night of protests. A similar flight occurred over Washington the following night. The data shows that a different RC-26B flew over Las Vegas when the protests took place there on June 2-3.

Of the flights over Washington, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut tweeted: "I have questions," He added that this was the "first time I can find that this aircraft, normally used for war / disaster / narcotics zones, has been used to gather information at a protest."

The letter also says that the FBI may have flown a Cessna Citation plane "equipped with & # 39; dirty boxes & # 39 ;, equipment that can collect location data from cell phones," over Washington.

The ADS-B Exchange data shows the same type of aircraft that left Manassas Regional Airport in Northern Virginia at 11:11 p.m. on June 1, hours after police forcibly cleared peaceful protesters outside the White House.

The plane climbed to an altitude of 17,000 feet and circled at least 20 eight-mile wide circles counterclockwise centered on the White House before landing in Manassas after 1:30 a.m.

Data shows that the same plane took off from Manassas at approximately the same time in the next two nights, as well as June 6, flying an almost repeated flight route over Washington.

The National Guard confirmed to Murphy that a RC-26B surveillance aircraft, operated by the West Virginia Air National Guard, was involved in responding to protests in the DC area, but that such flights have been suspended, according to a member of the Senate staff with direct knowledge. of the situation.

"The national guard confirmed that it was an air national guard and that it was a plane leaving West Virginia. But the Defense Department has not released any further information," the official told CNN, adding that the directive to calm these Flights were made after lawmakers raised questions. The first appearances of the surveillance flights began on May 29, when the flight data shows an MQ-9 Predator B from the US Customs and Border Protection. USA Making a hexagonal pattern 22,000 feet above Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed days earlier.

In a letter to Congress, the Department of Homeland Security said the drone "was preparing to provide live video to aid situational awareness at the request of our federal law enforcement partners in Minneapolis," but when "no longer necessary for operational awareness" he returned to the base in North Dakota. The letter did not say which agency initially requested the flights.

The Remotely Piloted Predator B has been used by the Customs and Border Protection Office since 2005, agency documents show, "to carry out missions safely in hard-to-reach or high-risk areas for manned aircraft or personnel. of CBP ground. "

The agency's fact sheets say the aircraft can record video to "document suspicious activity for evidentiary use." An armed U.S. Air Force version of the Predator B, known as the Reaper, was used to fire the Hellfire missiles that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

"The use of aerial surveillance is deeply disturbing, especially as we are seeing so much misconduct against protesters across the country," said Jake Laperruque, chief council of the Government Oversight Project, a government surveillance group.

"Aerial surveillance can be used to identify and track people in various ways, so it is certainly inappropriate to implement these powerful surveillance tools to monitor protesters," he said. "Even if abuse does not occur, the mere risk could significantly cool freedom of expression."

Witnesses with experience identifying aircraft types saw other planes circling above Washington on protest nights, which appeared to be a Cessna Caravan and Cessna 182.

Private single-engine aircraft are generally prohibited from loitering in the highly restricted airspace over Washington, but CNN was unable to track the aircraft using flight route databases. Those who routinely monitor flight route data tell CNN that flights may have had special FAA approval to operate with their transponders turned off, making tracking difficult. Light general aviation aircraft generally cannot operate in the Washington DC restricted flight zone without a transponder.

It wasn't just high-altitude flights over protest cities. The District of Columbia National Guard said it is reviewing its own use of helicopters during the protests, including "an investigation into a June 1 low-flying maneuver carried out by one of our rotary aviation assets." That helicopter dumped debris around protesters who remained on the street after a city-imposed curfew.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the Air National Guard plane that flew around Washington, DC, flew in from West Virginia.