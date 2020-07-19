United States Lawsuits Claim Kuwaiti Officials Embezzled More Than $ 100 Million

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The US Department of Justice has filed a series of lawsuits seeking to recover at least $ 104 million in funds allegedly misappropriated by former Kuwait Defense Ministry officials.

The seven lawsuits filed in the United States District Court in Los Angeles claim that the laundered funds were used to purchase real estate, including a hilltop property in Beverly Hills that was once listed on the property market for $ 1 billion, a private jet, a yacht, auto sports, and memories of boxer Manny Pacquiao.

According to complaints announced on Friday, three unidentified people who were senior officials in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense opened six unauthorized bank accounts between 2009 and 2016 and used the accounts to facilitate the transfer of more than $ 100 million in funds. Kuwaiti publics to the Bank of California. accounts related to a convicted criminal. Some of the transfers were falsely described for Kuwaiti military purposes, US prosecutors said.

Court documents identified the offender as Victorino Noval, 58, a Los Angeles man who was convicted in 2003 of mail fraud and tax evasion in connection with a multi-million dollar loan fraud committed against the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Noval was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay more than $ 25 million in restitution.

Khaled al Sabah, a member of Kuwait's ruling family who served as defense minister from 2013 to 2017, last year filed a $ 163 million lawsuit against a group of California businessmen that includes Noval and two of the sons of Noval, Victor Franco and Hunter.

Bobby Samini, an attorney for Al Sabah, told the Los Angeles Times that his client denies having committed a crime related to the federal complaints and maintains his claim that the Noval defrauded him.

"Any suggestion that my client was involved in some illegal activity is incorrect," said Samini. "Mr. al-Sabah will continue his legal claims against Mr. Noval in civil action."

Federal prosecutors said Al Sabah teamed up with the Noval's to develop "The Mountain," a 157-acre undeveloped property that made headlines in 2018 when it was listed for $ 1 billion. The Times said it finally sold for just $ 100,000 at a foreclosure auction.

Ronald Richards, a lawyer for companies associated with the Novals, said in an email to the Times that the foreign national who transferred the funds to the center of the dispute had been verified as a member of the Kuwaiti royal family.

"My client examined the person and confirmed his height," said Richards. “Any irregularity related to funds transferred to the United States would be something that my client would have no way of knowing or shared with him. My client has no need or interest in withholding improperly distributed funds. "