United States loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day

Both men were the epitome of "good trouble": Lewis's favorite saying and approach to dealing with injustice without violence. They worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the forefront of the historic fight by racial judges in the 1960s.

John Lewis was more than an icon of the civil rights movement. He was also a beloved Georgia congressman, a political force, and an ally of underserved communities across the country.

"The world has lost a legend; the civil rights movement has lost an icon, the city of Atlanta has lost one of its most intrepid leaders, and the Black Caucus of Congress has lost our oldest member," said the Black Caucus. congressional. "… John Lewis was known as the conscience of our group."

Lewis, a Democrat who served as the representative of the United States in Georgia's fifth congressional district for more than three decades, was considered a moral conscience of Congress because of his belief in a nonviolent fight for civil rights.

His passion for equal rights was backed by a long history of action that included dozens of arrests during protests against racial and social injustice.

A follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., participated in sit-ins at the lunch counter, joined the Freedom Riders on challenging segregated buses, and, at the age of 23, was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March in Washington.

"We don't want our freedom gradually; we want to be free now," he said at the time.

"Sometimes when I look back and think about it, how did we do what we did? How did we do it? We didn't have a website. We didn't have a cell phone," Lewis said of the civil rights movement. .

At 25, he also helped lead a voting rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other protesters were greeted by heavily armed state and local police officers who attacked them with sticks, fracturing Lewis's skull.

The images of that "Bloody Sunday" shocked the nation and spurred support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, enacted by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

In 2011, after more than 50 years on the front lines of the civil rights movement, the first black president of the United States placed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on his neck.

Lewis has described attending President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 as an "out-of-body" experience.

When he announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December, he promised to fight.

"I have been in some kind of fight, for freedom, equality, basic human rights, for most of my life. I have never faced a fight like the one I have now," he said in a statement.

Cordy Tindell They lived

CONNECTICUT. Vivian was also a major force in the civil rights movement. He worked alongside King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the fight for racial equality.

And like Lewis, he was also part of Freedom Riders, civil rights activists who traveled through the southern states to ensure that bus terminals and other public facilities were not segregated.

Her civil rights actions began decades ago with her first nonviolent protest in 1947: one sitting at the lunch counter in Peoria, Illinois.

Vivian had a strong religious upbringing and he and other ministers founded the Nashville Christian Leadership Conference, an affiliate of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The group helped organize civil rights sit-ins and marches.

Some of the marches ended in violence against him. He once led a group of people to register to vote in Selma, Alabama, despite the challenge of a local sheriff who blocked the group.

"We will register to vote because as citizens of the United States we have the right to do so," he told the sheriff. The sheriff responded by punching Vivian until blood dripped from her chin in front of rolling cameras. The images helped galvanize further support for change.

Vivian also created a college readiness program to help care for children expelled from school for protesting racism.

The US Department of Education used its program as a guide to creating Upward Bound, which was designed to improve high school and college graduation rates for students from underserved communities.

In the late 1970s, Vivian founded an anti-racist organization that focused on monitoring the Ku Klux Klan.

Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.