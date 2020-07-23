United States medical experts urge leaders to close the country and start fresh from containing Covid-19

More than 150 prominent US medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses, and others have signed a letter to political leaders urging them to close the country and begin again to contain the growing coronavirus pandemic.

"The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it is to save as many lives as possible," they wrote in the document, which was sent to the Trump administration, key members of Congress and state governors on Thursday.

“Right now we are on the path to losing more than 200,000 American lives by November 1. However, in many states, people can drink in bars, cut their hair, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do many other normal, enjoyable but not essential activities, "the letter said.

They say the only way to reopen the economy and country safely is to follow a set of protocols that public health experts consider necessary to control the spread of Covid-19. The group includes things like having enough daily tests to screen everyone with flu-like symptoms, a contact tracker workforce large enough to track all current cases, and more personal protective equipment to keep people safe. essential workers.

Additionally, the letter says that all nonessential companies should be closed and that restaurants across the country should only provide takeout service. People should only leave their homes to get food and medicine or fresh air and exercise, and masks should be mandatory in all situations, according to the letter. Leaders must also ban interstate travel to help contain the virus.

"If you don't take these steps, the consequences will be measured in widespread suffering and death," the letter warned.

"Our decision makers must press the reset button," said Matt Wellington, director of public health campaigns for the advocacy group US PIRG, which teamed up with health experts to write the letter.

"Continuing on the path we are on now will result in widespread suffering and death. And what for? Health experts set criteria on how to reopen safely. It's time to listen to them," Wellington said.