United States military leaders take a position as Trump remains silent on racial inequality

Abrams emphasized that all attendees of the event wear civilian clothing, an important symbol to diminish signs of military rank. Abrams told the audience, "We are going to develop an action plan with real meat on the bones to accomplish this. We are not going to put up with this for another second this time."

Abrams, who is white, spoke in deeply personal terms. "Since my time in service, I have tried very hard to be part of the solution, and it was really difficult for me to understand this week that I have fallen short to help eliminate racism and bigotry in our own ranks." "

Abrams City Hall is just one example of how America's top military leaders are trying to move on their own to address the issue of racism in the ranks without waiting for President Donald Trump to decide whether he wants to speak to the country after national protests. caused by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

There is no indication that senior officials are coordinating their efforts, but the message is unmistakable. Service members at all levels are speaking and commanders are listening. The military, which Trump often uses to reinforce himself as commander-in-chief, is taking a renewed stance against racial injustice and is passing from the president on this key issue.

They are aware that they are at risk of the President's wrath, but they are determined to speak out and push for improvements in an army that strives to be diverse.

There is conversation at all ranges and at facilities around the world through social media, speeches, videos, and unexpected moments.

A general told CNN that a few days ago a young black service member on his staff told him, "I don't feel like anyone really sees me," as he moves through the Pentagon corridors.

The general's reaction? "We have to start listening to what people are saying," he told CNN, describing the conversation.

Painful revelations are shared across all ranks of an army that rarely sees its members publicly express their emotions.

The Army's oldest enlisted soldier, Sgt. Major Michael A. Grinston posted a video On twitter about the difficulties he's faced as a biracial American. Grinston spoke frankly about a time when he was told he could not be marked black on a form and that there was no option to describe his mixed race identity.

Air Force General Charles Brown posted a video about his experience as a four-star general and a black man, in which he said he was "filled with excitement" by "the many African Americans who have suffered the same fate as George Floyd." "

He added: "I am thinking of a history of racial problems and my own experiences that did not always sing about freedom."

"I am thinking of wearing the same flight suit with the same wings on my chest as my companions and then being questioned by another military member: & # 39; Are you a pilot? & # 39;", He said.

The Air Force inspector general is now investigating the service's history of military discipline and career opportunities for black service members.

An extraordinary apology from the country's top general.

Military leaders have also been navigating the challenges presented by a president who sometimes tried to drag services into party politics.

On Thursday, Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized greatly for his presence in Lafayette Square during the President's walk to St. John's Church for a photo shoot after the peaceful protests broke up. .

Milley noted that his presence "sparked a national debate on the role of the military in civil society. He should not have been there. My presence at that time and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As commissioner Uniformed officer, it was a mistake I've learned from, and I sincerely hope that we can all learn from it. "

Trump is already angry at Defense Secretary Mark Esper for publicly opposing the use of active duty troops on the streets of Washington during the protests, something Milley and Esper had to convince the president not to do, multiple sources told CNN. .

Pentagon officials initially tried to suggest that Esper had not parted ways with the president, but it became so dire that Esper realized last week that the president could have fired him.

Trump has already shut down a Pentagon effort to tackle the country's painful racial divide.

On Wednesday, the president tweeted that he "would not even consider" renaming Army bases that currently bear the names of Confederate generals. It was, in any measure, a direct reprimand from the Pentagon leadership.

Esper and Milley had made it known that they supported an Army plan put forward by their top political designee, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, to start a bipartisan national conversation about deleting the names of Confederate generals from ten US Army facilities. USA On Wednesday, the Army had begun discussing the names of the people it could ask to serve on a blue ribbon panel to examine the issue.

But the President quickly moved to close a dialogue initiated by his highest-ranking military leaders, declaring in a series of tweets, "My Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations," adding: " Respect our military! "He did not address the fact that the idea came from his own high-ranking military and defense equipment.

It is also unclear whether Trump will now attempt to halt efforts by Admiral to the Chief of Naval Operations for the Navy Michael Gilday and Commanding General of the Marine Corps David Berger to ban Confederate symbols from his military installations. Both military leaders, who are members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have pointed out that symbols of division cannot be tolerated in an army that depends on unity among troops to fight and win battles.

The Air Force and Army are also expected to issue similar orders, and Esper may consider a similar ban on civilian facilities, despite the fact that they are aware that the President could reverse his decisions, defense officials say.

In recent days, each of the chiefs of the military services, as well as Milley and Esper, have published public messages about racism in the military. It was the same strategy they used after the 2017 White Supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to remind troops that racism is not tolerated and reach a broader audience across the country.

Rather, the president seemed to condone white supremacists at that rally by praising "very good people on both sides."

But the magnitude of the challenge facing the military should not be underestimated. Black officers are still underrepresented in the highest ranks representing 19% of enlisted service members, but only 9% of officers. And when he takes the helm of the Air Force, Brown will be the first black chief of staff for any military branch. A landmark first 72 years after President Harry Truman's executive order of July 26, 1948 that desegregated the US Army.