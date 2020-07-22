United States orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston







US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the consulate was ordered to close "to protect American intellectual property and the private information of Americans," but did not immediately provide additional details about what caused the closing.

Relations between China and the United States have plummeted in the past year, amid an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and criticism by the United States of China's human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

A State Department spokesman said in a separate statement that China "has been involved for years in massive illegal espionage and influence operations" and that those "activities have increased markedly in scale and scope in recent years."

Late Tuesday afternoon, Houston police said they responded to reports of smoke in the courtyard outside the consulate, located on Montrose Boulevard in the city's Midtown area. Local media shared videos of what appeared to be officials inside the document-burning complex.

In a statement posted on its official social media, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the order to close the consulate was a "political provocation unilaterally launched by the US side, which seriously violates international law, the basic rules that govern the international relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and the United States. " "China strongly condemns a movement so outrageous and unjustified that it will sabotage relations between China and the United States," he said. "We urge the United States to immediately withdraw its wrong decision, otherwise China will take legitimate and necessary reactions." The statement goes on to say that the United States has been "blaming China with stigmatization and unwarranted attacks on China's social system, harassing Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in the United States, intimidating and questioning Chinese students, and confiscating their electrical devices. even stopping them without cause. " He added, "China is committed to the principle of non-interference. Infiltration and interference are never in the genes and tradition of China's foreign policy." United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently in Europe, where he has gathered leaders across the continent to take a harder line with Beijing and meet with exiled dissidents. "The United States will not tolerate violations by the PRC (People's Republic of China) of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, nor have we tolerated unfair PRC trade practices, theft of American jobs and other egregious behavior." on equity and reciprocity in relations between the United States and China, "Ortagus said in the statement. On twitter Hu Xijin, editor of the state-backed sensationalist Global Times newspaper with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party, said Beijing had been given 72 hours to close the consulate. "This is a crazy move," he added. According to a statement on its website, the Houston consulate covers eight states in the southern United States, including Texas and Florida, as well as Puerto Rico. It was "it was the first (consulate) established" in 1979 after the United States and China established diplomatic relations, although a liaison office in Washington, DC was already operating at the time. On Tuesday, US prosecutors charged two suspected Chinese hackers with a "global hacker campaign" that they say was supported by the country's government and aimed at coronavirus treatment and vaccine research. The indictment also marks the first time that the United States has accused hackers of working on behalf of the Chinese government.





