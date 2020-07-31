United States Pledges $ 2.1B To Sanofi's COVID Vaccine, GlaxoSmithKline

The feds will give Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline up to $ 2.1 billion to produce a coronavirus vaccine in the Trump administration's latest and greatest gamble on an experimental inoculation.

More than half of the award announced on Friday will help European drug manufacturers develop and test their vaccine, while the rest will be used to support manufacturing and deliver 100 million doses, the companies said.

The agreement, part of Operation Warp Speed ​​of the United States, offers the feds the option of acquiring an additional 500 million doses, assuming the vaccine is safe and effective in clinical studies that have not yet begun.

"We thank the US government for playing a very important role in providing early and significant funding to enable the development and expansion of this potentially important vaccine," said Roger Connor, president of the GlaxoSmithKline vaccine arm, in a release.

The news caused GlaxoSmithKline shares in the US rose 1.7 percent to $ 40.95 in pre-8:21 a.m. trade, while those of Sanofi rose approximately 1.1 percent to $ 53.07.

This is the largest funding commitment so far under Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's multi-billion dollar initiative to deliver 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January. The feds have pledged more than $ 6 billion to five other vaccine candidates through the program that involves half a dozen federal agencies.

None of them have been shown to prevent the coronavirus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans, although four are slated to begin the final stage of clinical trials by the end of the year.

Paris-based Sanofi and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline hope to start a vaccine trial in September combining the first and second stages of clinical trials before beginning a crucial Phase 3 study by the end of 2020.

If the trials go well, companies say they can seek regulatory approval for the vaccine in the US in the first half of 2021 as they develop the ability to produce up to a billion doses per year.

"The vaccine portfolio that is being put together for Operation Warp Speed ​​increases the chances that we will have at least one safe and effective vaccine as soon as this year ends," said the US Secretary of Health and Human Services. Alex Azar in a statement.

The feds have also committed to funding Operation Warp Speed ​​for vaccines developed by Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax, as well as a collaborative effort between AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and another between Pfizer and BioNTech.