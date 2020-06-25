United States removes Saudi Arabia from the list of the worst human traffickers





The State Department's 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report said the country had made "key achievements" in the past 12 months. It implemented its first national referral mechanism to provide care to victims of trafficking, and the government transparently reported on data sets, including increased prosecutions and convictions under its anti-trafficking law, according to the report.

He also said that the Saudi authorities had "criminally convicted and sentenced two Saudi officials complicit in traffic crimes during the year to strict prison terms."

As a result, the country has moved from Level 3 to Level 2, but the report says the Saudis still need to make additional reforms to combat trafficking.

Tier 2 countries are not subject to any potential consequences of the US, as the report says they are "making significant efforts" to meet US standards to combat trafficking. However, tier 3 countries may face cuts to "non-humanitarian, non-trade foreign assistance" and "participation by government officials or employees in educational and cultural exchange programs," the report said.