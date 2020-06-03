United States Retains Vision of Rugby World Cup Despite Financial Danger

With the soccer World Cup set for 2026 and the Los Angeles Olympics two years later, the United States will be the focal point for sports later this decade.

Another world event could still squeeze in between.

Seeking to recover after declaring bankruptcy during the coronavirus outbreak, USA Rugby retains the vision of bidding for the Rugby World Cup in 2027 and completing an American lineup of what, in some parts of the world, would be considered the top three events. in sports.

"A Rugby World Cup (in the United States) would be the pinnacle of raising the profile of the game," said Bob Latham, the highest-ranking US rugby official. USA, To The Associated Press, "but we must make sure we are ready." to do it."

Some will ask how a country from financial oblivion can pass the World Cup host in seven years.

Well, the United States has a special status in the eyes of rugby's governing body, World Rugby.

Never a power in the field game, in fact, they have not left their group at a Rugby World Cup in eight attempts, the Americans still retain a vital place in world rugby due to the untapped potential they possess, in both A commercial and sporty sense.

Simply put, World Rugby is desperate to see the United States become a rugby superpower.

"Raising the profile of the game in the US, From a World Rugby perspective, raises the profile of the game worldwide," said Latham. "Not only does it open up the market for us, it opens up the US market to more evolved and commercially successful unions and teams.

"The United States market is of great interest to World Rugby."

Ross Young, executive director of USA Rugby, told AP that World Rugby immediately stepped in and helped finance the bankruptcy process when his organization "imploded", as he described it, when the pandemic broke out.

Already in a dangerous position due to huge losses from a poorly attended Wales-South Africa test in Washington and overspending while preparing the men's team for last year's World Cup, Young said the virus outbreak threw the United States Rugby "in a tailspin". when the governing body was about to start a new membership cycle. There was also a sponsor rollback.

The decision to file for bankruptcy was announced on March 31.

"It gave us an opportunity to push the reset button," said Young, who detailed how his organization has removed the old congress system, decentralized community responsibilities, and is trying to form a sustainable business structure outside of the national office.

"We are not completely out of the woods yet, but a lot of the difficult terrain has been done."

It means that American rugby leaders may contemplate having the United States host a World Cup, either in 2027 or in '31.

Latham is a former chairman of the USA Rugby board of directors and is a member of the country on the World Rugby executive committee, so he understands exactly what is at stake. He describes it as a "massive company", but is encouraged by the success of the 2019 World Cup celebration, which highlighted the Asian rugby market.

The hosts of the Men's World Cups '27 and '39 will be announced at the same time, that decision will likely be delayed until 2022 now, and Latham said World Rugby may decide to choose a host for their commercial return and another. for "Potential Game Growth".

"It is something that USA Rugby would be interested in, at the appropriate time, and it is something that World Rugby would certainly support," he said.

"The benefits of this would boost American rugby and global play."

While success in the 15-a-side game has been hard to come by, Americans are among the world leaders in the sevens version. The US men's and women's teams. USA They were second in the world series of sevens in 2019 and would have been true contenders for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which had to be delayed until 2021 due to the virus.

Young and Latham set the teams impressive record in sevens until they were given more opportunities to play with the world's best on a regular basis, something that is not happening in the 15s.

In the last World Cup cycle, the USA Eagles played just two games against level one opponents. Japan, whose jump from level two to one was almost confirmed upon reaching the World Cup quarterfinals at home, had 11, as World Rugby moved to try to make sure the Japan team made an inspiring effort. last year and opponents wanted to learn Japanese conditions.

"We are all aware that 15s is a more complicated and complex game that cannot be relied on purely in track and field," Young said. "Obviously there is a lot more focus on speed on sevens than on game management compared to the 15s, but the raw materials are here.

"There has to be a balance in the overall structure that allows more of us to play more often at the top level."

Recently re-elected World Rugby President Bill Beaumont made the World Championship of Nations a top priority in his manifesto, and it remains to be seen whether the US team. USA He will join a league that would otherwise comprise countries that make up the European Six Nations Championship. and the Rugby Championship of the southern hemisphere.

Countries like Japan and Fiji would also believe that they have the right to be included, certainly ahead of the United States for sporting reasons.

"How do you allow countries like Romania and Georgia to appear in Europe in order to play more games, the United States and Canada here, Uruguay in South America?" Latham asked.

"The value of a World Cup increases if you have more competitive teams, and that's one reason why there is the impetus for World Rugby to see it."

First, however, USA Rugby has to get its financial and administrative affairs in order.