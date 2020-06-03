United States will block Chinese airlines from flying to the United States

The Department of Transportation restrictions will take effect on June 16, but could be enacted earlier if President Donald Trump decides to do so.

He says the Chinese government is violating an agreement between the two countries for international travel by preventing United Airlines and Delta Air Lines from resuming transoceanic flights. Those airlines requested to resume service on June 1.

United, Delta and American suspended service to China due to the coronavirus pandemic. The United States government also instituted travel restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The Department of Transportation order said that "Chinese aviation authorities have not allowed US airlines" to operate the routes they previously flew.