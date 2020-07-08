United warns 36,000 employees that they could be laid off this fall

The world's third largest airline says 36,000 workers, including 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer services and boarding agents, 5,550 maintenance employees and 2,250 pilots, will receive layoff notices.

Wednesday's announcement paints a bleak picture for an air travel recovery just days after United announced it would increase its hours in August. But as the pandemic worsens in some areas of the United States, reserves have again begun to fall.

United ( UAL ) He has warned for months that he would cut thousands of jobs if travel doesn't increase before October. Until now, airline workers have been largely isolated from job losses that have plagued other industries. The federal CARES ACT, enacted in March, offered billions of dollars in bailout funds to the industry and prohibited companies from accepting the money from cutting jobs, paying fees, or involuntary work.

That ban is lifted on October 1.

Notices were sent to employees Wednesday because federal law requires employers to notify workers 60 days before a mass layoff.

The airline operates only a quarter of flights compared to last year, a company executive said Wednesday, and those flights are, on average, 55% complete. "Involuntary permits we work so hard to avoid now are the last option left," said the executive.

The president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 flight attendants on airlines such as United, called the permits a "gut hit." But, "they are also the most honest assessment we've seen of the state of the industry," union president Sara Nelson said in a statement.

The Airline Pilots Association said in a letter to its United members that the union is still working to secure an "early departure package that mitigates absence permits by incentivizing pilots to withdraw with the early option to avoid the permits". He says he hopes those negotiations will be completed soon.

"This crisis outshines all others in aviation history and there is no end in sight," said Nelson. She said the union will continue to work with airlines "to create voluntary options" to avoid some involuntary permits. Nelson also called on Congress to extend the CARE ACT to save hundreds of thousands of airline jobs and "extend and expand it for all workers."

United previously revealed in a presentation to employees that it would send layoff notices this month.

"Just because you get a WARNING notice doesn't mean your job is being cut," United told his workforce at the time. "However, it is a sign that your work could be affected by involuntary permission."

United insists that it has done everything possible to avoid the layoffs. Tens of thousands of employees took unpaid voluntary vacations when the company began urging workers to do so.

Last month, the company mortgaged its frequent flyer program for a bank loan, at which point the company said that between that money and federal bailout funds it would have $ 17 billion in cash on hand in late September, roughly three times the normal amount of cash you carry.

United and all other major US operators have also applied for a new round of loans available under the CARES Act, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday.

The airlines have already received $ 25 billion in aid from the first part of the law. This new round of loans could end up totaling another $ 25 billion, and airlines have until September 30 to decide to close the new loans. Delta, Southwest and United had said Tuesday that they have yet to make a firm decision on whether they will need additional federal aid.

The airline says it bleeds $ 40 million a day.

The United executive also said the company is not confident that lawmakers will approve another round of support this election year, but that the company and union officials are in talks with DC.

"We do not feel that we can count on the additional support of the federal government to survive, and we have to take measures to protect the company and protect the long-term interest of the company and the perspectives of United employees," said the executive.