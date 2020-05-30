Universal is developing a new WOLFMAN movie with Ryan Gosling – Newsdio

Universal Pictures is moving forward with another one of its monster movie restarts. This next movie will be a reinvention of Werewolf and Ryan Gosling is set to star.

The studio has been actively meeting with directors for the past month and they will soon make a decision on who will take up the challenge. There is no favorite candidate for the job, but the report says that Cory Finley, who recently directed the HBO drama Bad Education with Hugh jackman, is in the mix.

At one point during development, Gosling was in talks to direct the film as well, but after several discussions, everyone decided not to. But the original tone of the film came from Gosling. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote for Netflix Orange is the new blackwrote the script.

There is no information in the story, but the story is said to unfold in modern times and is described as "in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller Nightcrawler, with an obvious supernatural twist. "

It is explained that Gosling's shot "aligned with the studio's new vision for his monster movies." After a failed attempt to build a monster universe, the studio decided to move forward with filmmaker-driven projects based on the monster's legacies, "focusing on what made the characters endure over time." Rather than prescribing a mandate for films to be part of a larger scheme, Universal loosened those restrictions and opened its doors to filmmakers to create their own unique stories. "

I thought they did a great job with The Invisible Man, and I'm curious to see what Gosling thinks. Werewolf will be.

There are a few other projects in development coming from James Wan, Paul Feig, Elizabeth Banks and John Krasinski and each of those films is in various stages of development. Some of those movies include The Invisible Woman, Dark Army, and Dracula.

