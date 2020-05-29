Universal Moves Forward With Wolfman Reboot Starring Ryan Gosling

While Universal & # 39; s Dark Universe crashed and burned after a single movie, luckily the studio didn't abandon its iconic Universal Monsters when they began charting a new course that would move away from an interconnected universe and focus on attracting creative directors. with distinctive visions for The Classic Monsters. This approach worked incredibly well with Leigh Whannell's THE INVISIBLE MAN, and Universal has been busy developing more projects focused on other monsters in your library.

Variety has now reported that one of Universal Monster's next films will be WOLFMAN, which is being developed as a vehicle for Ryan Gosling. At the moment, no director is linked to WOLFMAN, but Ryan Gosling was discussed directing the film in addition to starring, but after some conversations, it was decided that Gosling would simply star in the film. Variety sources say Universal executives have met with other possible directors for the past month and that they may soon make a decision. Cory Finley, who recently directed HBO's BAD EDUCATION, starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, is said to be one of the names in the mix for the job. Like THE INVISIBLE MAN, WOLFMAN is expected to be established today. The project is also said to be in line with Jake Gyllenhaal's NIGHTCRAWLER, but obviously with a more supernatural twist.

The studio's last stab to bring the infamous werewolf to life was the 2010 Joe Johnson film starring Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt and Hugo Weaving. While the film ended up becoming a critical and commercial flaw, I definitely have a weak spot for it, particularly the director's extended cut that gives the story a little more room to breathe. What do you think of Ryan Gosling taking on the mantle of the Werewolf?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-irCHn3vdY (/ embed)