Universal Orlando Hotels opens early, guests can attend the park before the public

Universal OrlandoHotels will open before the park's official reopening, and guests will be able to attend the theme park before it reopens to the public. In March, theme parks across the United States closed, as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. Initial closings even extended beyond what companies like Universal anticipated, with closings extending through May. However, slowly, several states and companies have begun to reopen, and Universal Orlando has followed suit with steps taken to reopen the park.

In early May, photos were posted showing social distancing markers on the floor of the gates of Universal & # 39; s Islands of Adventure park. Universal Studios Orlando officially announced that they would reopen on June 5, making them the first major park to reopen in the US. As Disney World announced they won't reopen until July 11. The reopening will be with strict new guidelines as everyone has to wear a face mask and temperature controls before entering the park. The phases for opening a backup will include employees returning on June 1 to try new procedures, then VIPs and annual pass holders will build up the crowds a few days later with more testing, and if all goes well, the park It will officially open with limited capacity on June 5. However, Universal has also announced that the hotels will open early, with special benefits for guests.

According to Universal, on June 2, a select number of Universal Orlando hotels will reopen for guests, and the "The reopening of the hotels will be carefully managed and phased, and includes a wide range of new and improved best health, safety and hygiene best practices." Universal has included hotels such as the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort as part of the gradual reopening, and that guests staying at the hotels "You will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, before the public reopens on June 5." The statement also states that Universal's hotels have now improved their standards and protocols. Therefore, in addition to hand sanitizing stations and temperature controls for everyone, there will be improved room cleaning, Food and Beverage output capabilities will be limited, and there will be non-contact experiences for guests, such as drop-offs. rooms without contact.

The gradual reopening of the hotels makes sense, as that's almost a part of the overall guest experience, and it looks like hotel guests will be part of the evidence leading to Universal's reopening on June 5. Also, visiting the parks can be an additional incentive for those with reservations to continue their planned visit. Hopefully, Universal can safely maintain its new protocols with the added addition of hotel guests also visiting the parks.

Certainly all eyes will be on Universal Orlando, as other theme parks and fans will likely expect the reopening to prove to be a success that will set a good precedent for future visitors, as well as Disney World when it finally reopens on September 11. July. It seems I like it Universal Orlando It is taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of its guests and employees, and they probably hope to have the same success that Disneyland Shanghai has had in its reopening.

