Universal Orlando Hotels will reopen early, allowing visitors to visit the park ahead of schedule

Universal Orlando hotels offer potential visitors the opportunity to visit the theme park before its official public reopening. The park will open to the public on June 5 and, until now, employees have only been allowed to prepare for new social distancing guidelines. Previously it was announced that VIP entry would be allowed before June 5 and now hotel guests will also have the opportunity to see the new version of the park before anyone else.

Universal Orlando, along with North American theme parks, have been closed since mid-March. The Florida location will be the first major park in the United States to open and all eyes will be on them. Disney World has revealed that they will reopen on July 11. On June 2, Universal Orlando will open its hotels to the public. They say "the reopening of hotels will be carefully managed and phased, and includes a wide range of new and improved best health, safety and hygiene best practices."

Universal has the Hard Rock Hotel, the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, the Universal & # 39; s Cabana Bay Beach Resort listed as participating venues to begin the gradual reopening. Hotel guests "will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, before the public reopens on June 5." Universal Orlando assures everyone that its new park guidelines have been greatly expanded to ensure the safety of guests and employees. While this is certainly exciting for some, it is unclear if people are going to go online with hundreds of other people.

Disney World anticipates high demand when it reopens in July. Disneyland Shanghai recently reopened and sold its first week of tickets in minutes. Granted, the park has a reduced capacity, but it shows how hungry some people have been to return to some form of normalcy, although the new theme park experience will be very different from what we've become accustomed to going through. years. For one thing, the capacity is enough to make going to these parks much more difficult.

Temperature controls are also a new element of normalcy, as are face masks. Hand sanitizing stations will be everywhere, and guests are encouraged to pay with credit cards rather than cash to limit human contact as much as possible. Whatever the case may be, Universal Orlando is ready to let people in while the rest of the world watches as it goes. Disney World will be watching closely to see how it all unfolds, although they have already opened their canteens and shops outside the park to large crowds. They had to bring Stormtroopers to enforce social estrangement, which Universal Orlando will not have. The Orlando Sentinel was the first to report on the early reopening of Universal hotels.