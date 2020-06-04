Universal Orlando Video Shows What Park Looks Like With Social Distancing

Before its official reopening on June 5, Universal Studios Orlando released a new video showing what the park will look like with its new rules.

A new video of Universal Studios Orlando reveals what the theme park will look like with its new health rules and social distance. The coronavirus pandemic forced Universal to close in March along with many other public spaces. The parks in Orlando and Hollywood initially hoped to reopen in April, but as the situation worsened, the closings extended until May. In the past few weeks, several states have begun the reopening process, and Universal has been one of the first to attempt to reopen an amusement park during this time. Universal Studios in Orlando is slated to reopen to the public this Friday, June 5, with its location in Hollywood for July.

To open at this time, Universal has to implement a variety of security guidelines. This includes face masks for employees and guests, temperature controls at the park entrance, and distance markers for travel lines. To further exaggerate its reopening, Universal released images of various Marvel and Scooby-Doo characters wearing masks. With Universal Orlando becoming the first major theme park in the United States to open amid the pandemic, many are curious to see how it will work and whether it will cause more health problems.

Related: Universal Orlando Hotels Opens Early, Guests Can Attend Park Before Public Reopening

Before its grand reopening, Universal Orlando Resort has shared a video explaining all the new changes to the park and how they will affect guests. Much of what is described in the video has been featured in their reopening reports, but this time they are accompanied by helpful visualizations. You can watch the video for yourself in the space below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhJYXUzgP6M (/ embed)

It seems that the most important elements of Universal's reopening strategy come down to facial masks and the physical distance between guests. These are the biggest issues other public spaces face as they plan to reopen, like theaters. Disney parks must implement the same guidelines; In his case, Disney World in Orlando will reopen on July 11, while Disneyland in Anaheim, California has yet to set an official date.

In their video, Universal was careful to remind guests of the risk that COVID-19 still represents, something that people should be wary of as they gradually return to everyday life. Universal will operate at reduced capacity, and the hope is that these new guidelines will prevent any major spread of the virus. For those planning a trip to Universal in the coming weeks, it's probably a relief that the park is taking things so seriously. In just two days Universal Studios Orlando It will be open for business once again, albeit in a different way than usual.

More: Universal Orlando theme parks prepare to reopen with social distance marks

Source: Universal Orlando Resort

The protagonist of John David Washington becomes Green Lantern in a new Fan Art