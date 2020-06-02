Universal Studios Hollywood Hoping For Complete Reopening In July

Universal Studios Hollywood can reopen in July if county guidelines allow it, while CityWalk can open as early as June 8.

Universal Studios Hollywood It could be fully reopened in early July. The pandemic has strongly affected the theme park industry. Amusement parks and other industries that bring together large groups of people like theaters, sporting events, and concerts were the first to close and are likely to be the last to open. However, many amusement parks are pushing to reopen earlier than expected to capitalize on summer tourism. Universal Studios Orlando is slated to reopen on Friday, with Disney World partially reopening on July 11 and the remainder on July 15.

Universal Studios Hollywood closed its doors on March 15 at the behest of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Both Universal parks initially received a reopening on April 1. After people who attended the park began testing positive and died of the coronavirus, the reopening date was pushed back to April 19 and then to May 31. Feeling pressure from other contenders and a desire to capitalize on their typical summer spike, Universal Studios Hollywood speculated on the reopening in the summer months.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Universal & # 39; s New Secret Life of Pets Ride: What You Need To Know

According to THRUniversal Studios Hollywood has confirmed that it expects to reopen entirely in July. The reopening process will launch in June with the CityWalk entertainment district. The International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees released a statement allowing a partial reopening as early as June 8. This plan is almost identical to the reopening of Walt Disney World from its shopping district, Disney Springs. Without official guidelines for the rest of the park, an official reopening date has not been announced. Ultimately, however, the park aims to reopen entirely in July and assures attendees that it will release official dates as soon as they are set.

Universal Studios is likely to implement a reopening structure for its Hollywood park that is similar to its Orlando location if it meets county guidelines. The Orlando CityWalk reopened in May and the entire park will partially reopen on Friday. Strict guidelines have been established that require guests to wear masks, control their temperature, and maintain social distance. Furthermore, the park itself is taking steps to promote health and safety. Playgrounds, post-show greetings and meetings, and valet parking will be temporarily suspended. Restaurants will now use single-use paper menus and enforce cash card payments as much as possible.

Universal Orlando got off to an early start compared to its competitors, so it's no surprise that its Hollywood location is eager to do the same. While patience to reopen is decreasing as time goes by, it's alarming to see places that draw crowds as large as theme parks so quick to pull the trigger. If small businesses that are suffering financially have to wait, then surely parks like Universal can afford it. Social distancing measures will certainly help minimize the possibility of spread, but it will remain to be seen if this will be sufficient. In the midst of so much uncertainty, it's hard to know what the right move is. The best thing that people can do is to seriously adhere to those guidelines.

Next: Stormtroopers are applying social distancing guidelines at Disney World

Source: THR

The accidental origin of the lord of the rings Boromir / Mordor meme is revealed