Universities report coronavirus cases in athletics program

The state of Arkansas reported that seven athletes from three sports programs tested positive last Wednesday. All were asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the university said.

Marshall University and Oklahoma State University each announced that they had multiple athletes who tested positive. And Iowa State University reported a new case.

The new cases come after multiple reports emerged last week that at least five players from the University of Alabama soccer team tested positive for the virus.

Kevin Klintworth, senior associate athletic director at Oklahoma State University, said Wednesday that three tests between students and athletes resulted in "asymptomatic positives." More than 150 student-athletes, staff, and administration members were evaluated during the athletic department's reopening protocol.