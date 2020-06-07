Universities report coronavirus cases in athletics program

The state of Arkansas reported that seven athletes from three sports programs tested positive last Wednesday. All were asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the university said.
Marshall University and Oklahoma State University each announced that they had multiple athletes who tested positive. And Iowa State University reported a new case.
Kevin Klintworth, senior associate athletic director at Oklahoma State University, said Wednesday that three tests between students and athletes resulted in "asymptomatic positives." More than 150 student-athletes, staff, and administration members were evaluated during the athletic department's reopening protocol.
Oklahoma state linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, one of the three players, announced on Twitter that he had tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"After attending a protest in Tulsa AND protecting myself well, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care and stay safe," he tweeted.
He was one of 30 soccer team players who returned to campus last Monday.