University athletics programs that have reported positive cases of coronavirus





From Auburn University to the University of Central Florida, dozens of athletes have tested positive after returning to campus in the past few weeks, raising questions about the possibility of some college sports returning when the fall semester begins.

The NCAA began allowing voluntary athletics activities in all Division I sports in June, and the organization has said that all pre-determined formats, timelines, and locations for the fall championships remain unchanged.

"We continue to recognize the ongoing uncertainty about the spread of the virus and the different actions and approaches that states are taking to address it can cause changes in the playing and practicing seasons and in the championships as things progress," Lynda Tealer, Division I Chairman of the Competition Oversight Committee said in a statement.

"Additionally, we will continue to be agile in reacting to a fluid and unpredictable environment in a manner that protects the health, safety, and well-being of student athletes, coaches, administrators, and spectators," he said.

University of Central Florida 10 University of Iowa Arkansas State Seven athletes from three of the school's sports programs tested positive in early June. All were asymptomatic and would remain in quarantine for 14 days, the university said. Auburn University Three soccer players from Auburn University in Alabama tested positive, an Auburn athletics spokesperson confirmed to CNN. All three athletes were asymptomatic and were isolated in a bedroom away from the rest of the team. Florida State University At least one Florida state soccer player tested positive for the virus, a spokesperson for the program told CNN on Tuesday. The spokesperson believed that specific numbers could not be given due to HIPAA protections. Iowa State University Iowa State University reported a new case of COVID-19. Marshall University Marshall University announced that they have had several athletes who tested positive for COVID-19. Oklahoma State University Kevin Klintworth, senior associate athletic director at Oklahoma State University, said in early June that three tests between students and athletes resulted in "asymptomatic positives." More than 150 student-athletes, staff, and administration members were evaluated during the athletic department's reopening protocol. Oklahoma state linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, one of the three players, announced on Twitter that he had tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "After attending a protest in Tulsa AND protecting myself well, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care and stay safe," he tweeted. He was one of 30 soccer team players who returned to campus. Texas Tech The Texas Tech athletics department confirmed recent positive tests for Covid-19 within the men's basketball program on Monday. It did not provide a number of affected athletes. University of Alabama Several University of Alabama soccer players tested positive for coronavirus in early June, according to multiple reports, including Sports Illustrated and AL.com. University of Central Florida Of the 60 soccer players who returned to the University of Central Florida campus, three tested positive for coronavirus. The UCF Athletics Department said the student athletes were isolated but did not provide details about their condition. University of Iowa The University of Iowa athletics department said that of the 237 Covid-19 tests administered to staff and athletes since late May, one person tested positive. This list will be updated.

Jill Martin and Kevin Dotson of CNN contributed to this report.