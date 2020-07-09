University of Delaware sued for Senate records by Joe Biden

The Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) and Judicial Watch announced Wednesday that it is suing the University of Delaware over access to Joe Biden's Senate records.

"The University of Delaware should stop protecting Joe Biden and provide public access to his public records, as required by Delaware law," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton similarly stated.

Biden's Senate records became the subject of scrutiny after Tara Reade came forward accusing her former boss of a sexual assault in 1993 and suggested that her formal complaint that the harassment documented in Biden's office could be stored in the college.

Both Biden and the Biden campaign have repeatedly denied Reade's allegations.

Reade appeared to support the lawsuit, tweeting on Wednesday: “I sent an email to Univ of Delaware and my request for my records was denied. What if many people e-mailed (and) contacted the University of Delaware to open the files? ”