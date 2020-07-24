University of Kentucky faculty members demand renaming of stadiums and campus buildings

The demands were summed up in a letter published Thursday that also asked the university to hire more black professors, among other requests.
The arena is named after Adolph Rupp, a prominent basketball coach who refused to join his team after the Civil Rights Act, according to associate history professor Anastasia Curwood. The perennially successful basketball program at the University of Kentucky won the 2012 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, with the Wildcats winning the second-most title among their Division I peers.
"It indicates who matters and who doesn't," said Curwood, who also runs the university's African American and African studies program. "Blacks don't feel comfortable in that stadium, and they see it as a kind of monument to someone we know to be racist, someone who was publicly racist."
The AAAS faculty sent the letter in response to what it saw as an "insufficient" effort by the university president to tackle racism on campus, according to Curwood.
"People are called the nth word. Sometimes my colleagues call people because of the black perspective in class. They make fun of people," Curwood said. "It is just part of being a student in the UK which breaks my heart because these young people are subject to this in the UK."
The university said it had approved new teacher hires and was discussing creating a Commonwealth Institute for Black Studies, which are some of the goals outlined in the faculty letter, but added that "more must be done."
"The faculty and students who have voiced these concerns are highly valued members of our community. We appreciate their continued passion and commitment to promoting equity in the UK," said university spokesman Jay Blanton in a statement released yesterday.
Blanton did not comment to CNN on the demand by faculty members to change the name of Rupp Arena.
The letter also asks for the number of black teachers to match Lexington's surrounding demographics. Lexington's black population is estimated to be around 14 percent, according to the census.
"We have 3.7 percent of the black faculty at the university," Curwood said, noting that the number of full professors makes up an even smaller part of the faculty, which comprises just two percent.
"So we are alone," he added.