University of Kentucky faculty members demand renaming of stadiums and campus buildings

The demands were summed up in a letter published Thursday that also asked the university to hire more black professors, among other requests.

The arena is named after Adolph Rupp, a prominent basketball coach who refused to join his team after the Civil Rights Act, according to associate history professor Anastasia Curwood. The perennially successful basketball program at the University of Kentucky won the 2012 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, with the Wildcats winning the second-most title among their Division I peers.

"It indicates who matters and who doesn't," said Curwood, who also runs the university's African American and African studies program. "Blacks don't feel comfortable in that stadium, and they see it as a kind of monument to someone we know to be racist, someone who was publicly racist."

The AAAS faculty sent the letter in response to what it saw as an "insufficient" effort by the university president to tackle racism on campus, according to Curwood.