University of Michigan to Withdraw from Hosting 2020 Presidential Debate

The University of Michigan will withdraw from hosting one of the 2020 presidential debates this fall, a report said Monday.

The university was planning to organize the second of three debates between President Trump and presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15.

"U-M is making the move due to concerns about bringing the campaigns, media and supporters of both candidates to Ann Arbor and to campus during a pandemic," sources told The Detroit Free Press.

The chaotic political climate may also have been a factor in the university's decision.

"The decision to withdraw was made to prevent thousands of reporters, protesters and other aides from descending on Ann Arbor amid the coronavirus pandemic," according to CBS News.

Rick Fitzgerald, a university spokesman, said Monday night that they had no information to share on the state of the debate.

Last week, the Trump campaign announced that they wanted to add another presidential debate to the three that are already scheduled.

The president said he was asking his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to negotiate a fourth debate between the candidates.

"We want fair debates. We want them sooner and we want a longer schedule. We also don't want them to face football games competing for viewers, said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

"As many Americans as possible need to see the stark differences between President Trump's achievements and leadership and Joe Biden's failed record and sleepiness," Parscale continued.

Biden's campaign rejected the idea of ​​having four debates and said the commission's decisions on timing and who would moderate the contests would follow.

"We are not going to ride the roller coaster of the changing position of the Trump campaign in the debates, nor are we going to be distracted by his demands," Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Biden, told Fox.

Michigan is a major battleground state for the 2020 presidential election with Democrats and Republicans, both vying for the state's 16 electoral votes.