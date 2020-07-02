University of Southern California says most undergraduate classes will be online during fall semester

USC mentioned "the alarming peak" in a letter to students on Wednesday. The school said it needed to "dramatically reduce our density on campus and all indoor activities for the fall semester."
"Given the continued security restrictions and the limited densities allowed on campus, our undergraduate students will take their courses online primary or exclusively online during the fall, and our housing and activities on campus will be limited," the letter says.
"While not what we expected, we now recommend that all college students take their courses online," adds the letter, "and reconsider living on or near campus during this semester."
A revised class schedule scheduled for July 8 will show that most undergraduate classes will only be offered online. Some will use a hybrid format, the letter said, combining classroom sessions in person and online. But only 10% to 20% of classes will be in person, according to the letter, mostly consisting of courses that involve hands-on work.
The plans for the graduate students will be detailed by the individual school and the program, the letter said.
USC previously announced that housing would be limited to one student per room, and that the city wanted the school to keep some rooms vacant for possible quarantines. On Wednesday, USC said that students should reconsider their housing and that access to facilities on campus will be limited.
The decision comes when California sees new record cases
Folt warned at the time that the school's plans "depended on several factors, including the continued spread of COVID-19 and health orders from state and local authorities."
In that announcement, USC said that the classrooms were reconfigured to follow social distancing guidelines and that students were required to wear masks. The university planned to finish the semester on Thanksgiving Day to minimize the spread of the coronavirus before the flu season.
But in recent weeks, Covid-19 cases have increased dramatically, not just in Southern California, but in many states across the country.
Rising case numbers prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to tell dining rooms at restaurants, bars, and other indoor facilities such as museums and cinemas to remain closed or closed in 19 counties, a move the USC said took into account its decision to have mainly online classes.
Of course, USC is not the only school trying to figure out how it can safely resume operations while keeping students and faculty safe from the coronavirus.