University of Southern California says most undergraduate classes will be online during fall semester





USC mentioned "the alarming peak" in a letter to students on Wednesday. The school said it needed to "dramatically reduce our density on campus and all indoor activities for the fall semester."

"Given the continued security restrictions and the limited densities allowed on campus, our undergraduate students will take their courses online primary or exclusively online during the fall, and our housing and activities on campus will be limited," the letter says.

"While not what we expected, we now recommend that all college students take their courses online," adds the letter, "and reconsider living on or near campus during this semester."

A revised class schedule scheduled for July 8 will show that most undergraduate classes will only be offered online. Some will use a hybrid format, the letter said, combining classroom sessions in person and online. But only 10% to 20% of classes will be in person, according to the letter, mostly consisting of courses that involve hands-on work.