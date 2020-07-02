University of Southern California says most undergraduate classes will be online during fall semester

By
Zaheer
-
0
9


USC mentioned "the alarming peak" in a letter to students on Wednesday. The school said it needed to "dramatically reduce our density on campus and all indoor activities for the fall semester."

"Given the continued security restrictions and the limited densities allowed on campus, our undergraduate students will take their courses online primary or exclusively online during the fall, and our housing and activities on campus will be limited," the letter says.

"While not what we expected, we now recommend that all college students take their courses online," adds the letter, "and reconsider living on or near campus during this semester."

A revised class schedule scheduled for July 8 will show that most undergraduate classes will only be offered online. Some will use a hybrid format, the letter said, combining classroom sessions in person and online. But only 10% to 20% of classes will be in person, according to the letter, mostly consisting of courses that involve hands-on work.

The plans for the graduate students will be detailed by the individual school and the program, the letter said.

USC previously announced that housing would be limited to one student per room, and that the city wanted the school to keep some rooms vacant for possible quarantines. On Wednesday, USC said that students should reconsider their housing and that access to facilities on campus will be limited.

The decision comes when California sees new record cases

Last month, USC President Carol Folt said the university, which transitioned to online classes in the spring due to the pandemic, planned to resume classes in person starting in August. Online classes and hybrid classes would also be offered.

Folt warned at the time that the school's plans "depended on several factors, including the continued spread of COVID-19 and health orders from state and local authorities."

In that announcement, USC said that the classrooms were reconfigured to follow social distancing guidelines and that students were required to wear masks. The university planned to finish the semester on Thanksgiving Day to minimize the spread of the coronavirus before the flu season.

But in recent weeks, Covid-19 cases have increased dramatically, not just in Southern California, but in many states across the country.

On Wednesday, California was the most populous of the five states that reported a record total of new cases, with 9,740. That number included 5,898 cases reported to the state in the previous 24 hours and another 3,842 cases from a five-day period that were not previously reported.
Yale University to Open Campus with No Sophomores in Fall and No Freshmen in Spring

Rising case numbers prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to tell dining rooms at restaurants, bars, and other indoor facilities such as museums and cinemas to remain closed or closed in 19 counties, a move the USC said took into account its decision to have mainly online classes.

Of course, USC is not the only school trying to figure out how it can safely resume operations while keeping students and faculty safe from the coronavirus.

This week, Yale University would reopen without sophomores living on campus in the fall, and then without sophomores in the spring in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. And the University of California, San Diego recently said it planned to regularly test students and teachers for Covid-19.
Ithaca College in New York has said it plans to start its fall semester in person on October 5, giving the school more time to prepare and plan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here