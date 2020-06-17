The new logo eliminates serpentine curves on the saber handles in favor of smooth handles.
"After the launch of our new logos on April 24, I learned of the negative connotation between serpentine walls and slavery," Williams said in a statement. "I was unaware of the historical perspective that the original eight-foot-high walls were built to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved workers from public view."
Curved handles appeared both in the V-Saber logo, Virginia's premier athletic logo and in the Cavalier Shield brand, a secondary logo for use on apparel and on social media.
"In the past few weeks, I have worked to educate myself better and that education will continue," Williams said. "There was no intention to cause harm, but we did, and for that I apologize to those who endure the pain of slavery in our history."