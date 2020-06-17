Known as the V-Saber logo, the old design featured two crossed sabers with serpentine handles. The handles were a reference to the serpentine walls on the UVA campus that were originally built to keep enslaved people out of public view.

The new logo eliminates serpentine curves on the saber handles in favor of smooth handles.

UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams announced the changes Monday. The previous version of the logo was released two months ago when the university updated its logos and introduced new typography and numbers.

"After the launch of our new logos on April 24, I learned of the negative connotation between serpentine walls and slavery," Williams said in a statement. "I was unaware of the historical perspective that the original eight-foot-high walls were built to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved workers from public view."