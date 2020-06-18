The University of Virginia athletics department has changed its two-cross saber saber with serpentine handles due to a reference to slavery, reports CNN.

According to the university, serpentine handles were a reference to campus walls that were used to keep enslaved people out of public view. The original walls were built in the 1820s, but were later torn down to create more space for the university pavilions.

Sabers are now rendered with smoother handles.

"After the launch of our new logos on April 24, I realized the negative connotation between serpentine walls and slavery," Athletic Director Carla Williams said Monday.

"I was unaware of the historical perspective that the original eight-foot-high walls were built to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved workers from public view."

In another statement, Willaims continued: "In the past few weeks, I have worked to better educate myself and that education will continue."

"There was no intention to cause harm, but we did, and for that, I apologize to those who endure the pain of slavery in our history."