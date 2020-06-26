Unjustly Arrested Black Man Sues Georgia City and Police Over Excessive Force and Injury

In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court, Antonio Arnelo Smith, a Valdosta resident, also accused the police department of unlawful arrest, false arrest, assault and battery, and is seeking $ 700,000 in a settlement.

The city attorney received a copy of the lawsuit on Monday and "the city has not had time to review the document and therefore cannot comment on the content of the lawsuit," according to a VPD statement released the same. day.

As of Thursday afternoon, no updated comment had been issued from the city attorney. Ashlyn Johnson, a spokeswoman for the city of Valdosta, told CNN that he expected a new statement to be released on Thursday night.

VPD released a five-minute camera video of the incident involving Sergeant Bill Wheeler. Nathaniel Haugabrook II, an attorney representing Smith, sent CNN an 11-minute body camera video of Officer Dominic Henry.

& # 39; You broke my wrist & # 39;

Haugabrook told CNN by phone Thursday that the incident began on February 8 when a Walgreens employee in North Ashley called 911 because a man was asking customers for money at the scene.

Haugabrook said that after an officer approached the man in question, another customer told another officer that the man who had been harassing them had walked down the street.

Haugabrook said his client was down the street when Henry approached him and asked for his identification. Smith complied with the officer and gave him his ID.

In the camera video of Henry's body released to CNN by Haugabrook, Smith is seen talking to the officer, telling him that he was at the Western Union location for his sister and that they know him.

He tells the officer that he has done nothing and to call his sister in Florida to confirm her story.

The video shows another officer, identified to CNN by Haugabrook as Wheeler, his badge is also visible in the video, appears behind Smith and hugs him.

Smith asks "What are you doing?" and Wheeler says, "Listen to him and put your hands behind your back," before he hits him on the ground, climbs on top of him, and thickens.

Haugabrook said his client was unable to put his hands behind his back due to how Wheeler was holding him. Haugabrook told CNN that due to how they were holding him, Smith's wrist was broken when Wheeler smashed him to the ground.

"I don't think anybody can hear his crying and wailing from the agony he's in without his heart falling," Haugabrook said of the video.

While on the ground, Smith is heard yelling, "Oh my God! You broke my wrist," before an officer says, "Stop" and "It could be broken."

Smith continues to cry and cry saying "Oh Jesus it hurts" over and over before the officers remove their handcuffs.

"This is the other guy. The guy with the order is there," Henry tells the other three and points the way.

Officers tell Smith to stay on the ground.

Henry then discusses the misunderstanding with Wheeler saying, "I thought I had missed something."

"I thought he was the one with the order," Wheeler says before walking away.

Then Henry is heard saying quietly "Damn it," before another officer on the scene asks what happened.

Then Henry said that when Wheeler told him to put his hands behind his back, "he thought he had lost something."

Officers are seen returning his ID to Smith and allowing him to board. An officer asks him if he wants to see the ambulance and he says no. The officer asks him to spend a second and Smith cradles his arm, the video shows.

Haugabrook told CNN that his client refused medical attention at the scene because he was scared and wanted to go home after the incident.

Later in the night, Smith went to a hospital where they confirmed that his wrist was broken, Haugabrook said.

The transmitted information was misinterpreted

A Valdosta police statement posted on Facebook said, "The VPD was sent to Walgreens at 2815 North Ashley Street in reference to a report of a man outside the company harassing customers, yelling loudly, and asking customers for money. " being an African-American man in a brown hoodie and blue pants. "The statement indicates that two officers independently began searching the scene and found two different men matching the description, one who turned out not to be the man on the one who made the 911 call had serious crime orders, the other, who was the subject of the 911 call, did not, but the information transmitted by the police gang was misinterpreted.

"The responding officer believed that this individual was the subject of the 911 call and was the individual with the felony orders … approached the subject and advised him to put his hands behind his back. The subject did not and began to resist by pulling his arms forward and tensing his body. At this point, the responding officer used a physical control technique to place the subject on the ground so that the handcuffs could be applied. This procedure implies that the officer go (to) the ground with the subject The responding officer noted that in the fall to the ground, the subject appeared to have sustained a wrist injury Recognizing the injury, the responding officer and other officers immediately removed their handcuffs , they turned the subject over and notified the dispatcher to send an EMS, "said a VPD statement posted on Facebook.

"While the subject was being (removed) from the handcuffs, the responding officer learned that while the individual was the subject of the 911 dispatch, he was not the subject with the felony orders. Upon learning of this, the Responding officer notified his supervisor of the incident. EMS arrived to assess the subject's injuries, but refused medical treatment and stated that he wished to leave. The subject was released from the scene, "VPD said.

CNN has contacted the International Union of Police Associations to comment on the incident, but has not yet received news from the organization.

"We did stop the right person, it is unfortunate that communication, when you received several officers on the same call, there is a lack of communication during radio traffic. And those are things that yes, we can work on that as an agency, and We worked to continue training our officers better and better communication skills with each other. But again we had to stop the right guy who was causing the problem at Walgreens, it is unfortunate that he was not the one with the felony orders, "Chief of Valdosta police Leslie Manahan told CNN affiliate WALB.

Although the police department did not receive any complaints filed after the incident, the on-duty supervisor was notified, prompting a review process of the incident by the officer's supervisor, the Commander of the Patrol Office, the Division of Internal Affairs and the Chief of Police.

"Unfortunately it is a horrible situation, but on behalf of the Valdosta Police Department and our officers, there was absolutely no malicious intent," Manahan said.

Haugabrook tells CNN there was no reason for that level of force to be used on anyone, as the charges and arrest warrants for the other man were misdemeanors. In addition, he said that his client was not combative and was simply conversing with the officer when the incident occurred.

Haugabrook also said he believes officers were forced to lie in their reports to cover up Wheeler's actions.

"We believe they fabricated their reports," Haugabrook said, adding that he believes the officers committed "conspiracy and collusion to create a false report to justify what Sergeant Wheeler did" because he is their supervisor.

CNN was unable to contact the officers or sergeants involved in the incident for comment.