Unjustly incarcerated man is free after 23 years on Pennsylvania death row





Both the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the girl's mother supported the reversal of the case, citing evidence that he was innocent of the murder and sexual assault.

Ordinary litigation judge Shelley Robins New ordered a new trial on Friday and reduced the charges so Ogrod could be released on bail, according to court documents.

He was released that afternoon and was reunited with loved ones in the parking lot of a nearby store.

"He is obviously very happy to be away. He is very happy to be back with his family and friends," said attorney Jim Rollins, who has represented Ogrod for more than 15 years. "He's very tired. It's going to be a long way back for him."

Ogrod, 55, stays with his family and Rollins said they had a barbecue to catch up on.

Ogrod was arrested in 1992, four years after his neighbor's body was found in a television box. He signed a confession, but has always insisted that he was coerced by police detectives. He was convicted in 1996 after his first trial ended with a hanging jury. He spent 28 years in prison and most of that time was on death row. During Friday's video conference hearing, Deputy District Attorney Carrie Wood apologized to Ogrod, according to a statement from the district attorney's office. "I am sorry it took 28 years for us to hear what Barbara Jean was trying to tell us: that you are innocent and that the words in your confession statement came from the Philadelphia police detectives and not from you," Wood said, according to the statement. . "This misconduct not only resulted in the theft of 28 years of your life, but they also threatened you with execution based on falsehoods." He also apologized to the Barbara Jean family and to the city of Philadelphia for allowing the boy's killer to remain free for all these years. "The mistakes made in this case made the streets less safe, and I am afraid that the perpetrator in this case, having stayed on the streets, may have caused harm to others," he said, according to the statement. District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters that he expects another judge to grant his request to dismiss the charges in the coming weeks. Krasner took office in 2018 and was not involved in Ogrod's prosecution. Investigation conducted by the DA's Conviction Integrity Unit found that the second trial was "marred by unreliable scientific and medical evidence, prosecutor misconduct, Brady violations and false testimony" according to the statement. Rollins said prosecutors in the case withheld evidence that could have helped Ogrod prove his innocence and allowed false evidence to be presented in court, including the testimony of an unreliable informant. Barbara Jean's mother Sharon Fahy has been advocating for the release of Ogrod. "I am happy that Walter Ogrod is released from prison and begins his life," he told reporters. "I firmly believe that he was wrongly convicted." She hopes one day to do justice for her daughter. "We were lied to when this first happened and we finally have the truth, which is difficult, but that's all we wanted was the truth," he said. "We hope we can get the person who stole the Jean Barbara to pay us for the crimes he committed and we hope he has not harmed anyone else."

CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this story.