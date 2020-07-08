Unlike Trump, Vindman's conduct was impeccable (opinion)

It will be OK.

This is what Vindman, Ukraine's top expert on the National Security Council who was fired by President Donald Trump, said at the hearing on Friday:

"Dad, my session here today, on the United States Capitol, talking to our elected officials is proof that you made the right decision forty years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States of America in search of a Better life for our family "Don't worry, I'll be fine to tell the truth."

Vindman did his duty not just by testifying about the infamous White House phone call of July 25, 2019, in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump's main rival in 2020, Joe Biden, Burisma ( the Ukrainian energy company that had hired Hunter Biden), and the 2016 election, while $ 391 million in Congress-approved military aid was withheld.

But Vindman also had the feeling he was speaking after a previous White House meeting on July 10. There, he testified, the now-fired U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, directly pressured Ukrainian officials to initiate targeted investigations in exchange for a meeting with the president.

Vindman related his concerns about both meetings with the NSC Council.

In fact, Vindman would have been abandoned in that duty had he not spoken.

He spoke a truth that was inconvenient but corroborated by many others.

He did not bow under pressure, complained or cringed, neither in his appearance before Congress nor afterwards.

He returned to work, as did his brother Yevgeny Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who also worked on the NSC staff. He did not testify, but was also fired on Friday.

In fact, the only thing Alexander Vindman could be accused of is naivety, if he really believed in any way that he could stay in his job and continue to support our Ukrainian policy, as if there were one.

He had to know deep down that he could never have been received again in the toxic environment of the White House. Even coworkers who are friendly to him and sympathetic to the incredibly difficult position in which he was pushed could be forgiven for feeling the chill of President Trump's vitriolic reactions, remarks, and tweets after Vindman's testimony.

No, it is not the Vindman brothers who have been dishonored for this pettiness. It is President Trump.

They will not be remembered for putting personal needs above national interests. The President will.

And it is not they who in the coming years will be forced to qualify or explain or argue the case that surrounds their behavior.

In a final and outrageous act of revenge, White House security officials escorted the Vindmans off the grounds.

Unlike many others in this sad saga, the Vindmans' conduct was impeccable.

The Defense Secretary told reporters on Friday that all service members would be welcomed back to the Pentagon and the Army, and that they should not fear retaliation of any kind. The vice president of joint chiefs of staff also made it clear that Alexander Vindman's skills would find a new home in the military ranks. Apparently he's on his way to a period of college service, appropriate for his time in service.

You should expect this reassignment and this new educational opportunity. I hope you show that you are willing to share the lessons of your testing experience with your fellow students.

Alexander Vindman has seen the inner workings of the National Security Council, no matter how dysfunctional it may be at times. He has advised senior leaders on the best way to manage one of our most important bilateral relationships, no matter how much some of those leaders have chosen to ignore that advice. And he left that position with his honor intact, no matter how hard the President might try to dismantle him.

There is much to learn.

You know, on second thought, maybe Alexander Vindman was wrong. It's not just going to be okay. In the long run, I think he and his brother will be better for everything.

Better to go back to the army you love.

Better to have kept your oath to the Constitution.

It is better to have maintained your integrity and dignity under severe test.

And better for being able to sleep soundly at night, knowing that they were doing their duty.

There will continue to be criticism from the president's supporters. Unfortunately, the Vindmans cannot avoid the slander that will be targeted at them. I have no doubt for a moment that their lives will not return to normal any time soon, or that they will not yet harbor concerns about their safety or that of their loved ones.

It is a high price to pay for the character. Maybe too high. But in that purchase, without a doubt, your family members will also be better.

A new example of moral courage lies before them.

Frankly, we should all feel better about it.