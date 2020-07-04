Unlikely PGA Tour pro tied for lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT – Webb Simpson and Bryson DeChambeau were expected to be contenders in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking advantage of a relatively weak field and course by PGA Tour standards.

Chris Kirk was not there.

However, a year after taking a PGA Tour leave of absence to address alcohol abuse and depression, he changed his life and revived his career.

Kirk had a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the second round lead at the Detroit Golf Club, and Simpson then shot a 64 to tie for the top of the leaderboard at 12-under 132.

"I was thinking about him a little bit, just with his decision to take time away from golf and take care of himself," Simpson recalled. "I am very proud of what he has been able to do and come back and make the comeback he has made, winning on the Korn Ferry Tour." And now he's here trying to win a PGA Tour event. "

Kirk won a Korn Ferry Tour event two weeks ago, using the PGA Tour development circuit as a springboard to compete again with the best players in the world.

When Kirk stopped playing last year, he didn't know what his future was in the sport.

"I just didn't care at the time," he recalled. “I was focused on doing what I had to do to be healthy, be a good husband to my wife and a good father to my children. Fortunately I was in a financial place where my career could wait. "

Kirk, 35, won four times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2015.

Simpson won RBC Heritage two weeks ago in South Carolina, finishing in a tournament record of 22 low for his second win of the season and the seventh of his career.

She dropped out of the Connecticut event last week because one of her daughters appeared to have COVID-19, but then she tested negative.

Simpson and DeChambeau decided to come to Motor City while many of the best players on the PGA Tour skipped the tournament.

"It's a Donald Ross design and the guys who played here last year that I talked to loved the golf tournament, they loved what Rocket Mortgage did," said Simpson.

In the first three events of the PGA Tour after the COVID-19 pandemic atrophied the season, the top five players in the world ranking participated in each tournament.

None of the top five players are at the Detroit Golf Club and the course includes only 18 of the top 50.

Simpson is number 6 in the world ranking and DeChambeau is number 10.

Matthew Wolff (64), Seamus Power (66), Mark Hubbard (66), Ryan Armor (64) and Richy Werenski (66) also had an offside shot over the weekend.

Wolff, 21, put himself in the lead position with only six birdies in a row and eight in his first 10 holes after missing the cut in each of the past two events.

"I have learned the last two weeks that you definitely cannot win in the first two days, but you can be sure that you will lose," he said.

The last time the former Oklahoma state star had six consecutive birdies, he won the 3M Open last year. Wolff joined Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw as winners of a PGA Tour event and the NCAA individual title in the same year.

Wolff missed scoring opportunities on a par-5, including his 16th hole. His momentum landed in an adjacent hole to the right, and his second shot under tree branches fell from a metal stake and landed rough in the left side of street No. 7.

"It was one of those shots that you have to laugh at," Wolff said. "It was unfortunate that a day came when I was hitting him so well, but it's golf, you can't hit every perfect shot."

Defending champion Nate Lashley missed the cut with a bang, as did Jason Day. Patrick Reed, who started week 7 in the world ranking, and Bubba Watson were two shots to make the cut.