Unmasked man pushes Walmart employee trying to enforce rule, video shows

Some people just don't understand it.

A hectic man in Florida was recently filmed shoving a Walmart employee who tried to prevent him from entering the store without a mask.

The video, which was allegedly filmed in Orlando, Florida, shows the man walking to the store entrance before an employee appears and tries to prevent the man from entering. The unmasked man pushes the employee back into the store, not once, but three times, and ends up falling to the ground after the third attempt.

"Brother, you have to wear a mask," says a viewer just off camera.

Undeterred, the man without the mask stands up and pushes the employee back. Then the worker says to the man, "I need you," and points to the exit. In response, the man withdraws his fist, but instead of hitting the employee, he tries to walk deeper into the store. When the clip ends, the man is seen again fighting with the employee in one of the store aisles.

A second video, shared by the same Twitter user who posted the first, shows the man finally walking toward the exit, followed by the Walmart employee and another masked man who appears to be a customer.

"Look what you did to me, man," the Walmart employee says to the unmasked man, presumably referring to an injury to his arm.

"I'm not done with you!" the agitated man shoots back.

"(You're) spitting all over the damn place!" the masked client steps in. "Go away!"

The man without a mask turns to the masked client and says, "You leave me alone."

WARNING: The video contains profane language.

A Walmart representative was not immediately available to comment on the incident. TMZ reports that the scene was set at a location in Orlando, Orange County, Florida, where facial coatings are a requirement for "all people who work, live, visit or do business" in "any public place" to from Saturday.

"All companies are encouraged to ban the entry of every person who does not cover their faces," the emergency executive order outlining the mandate reads. Exceptions are made for those under the age of 2, those with disabilities that prohibit wearing a mask, and those who are observing the CDC's guidance on social distancing.

Walmart currently requires its employees to wear masks, and strongly encourages customers to wear face covers when they are inside the store. However, clients are required to wear face covers in states and municipalities where the use of masks is required.