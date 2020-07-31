Unpretentious dude tries Rihanna's gender neutral Fenty Skin

Despite continual washing and continuous disinfection, my hands are as smooth as a surgeon's.

My face, however, is another story. Burned by the sun, battered by the years, raked by too many shaves, my most valuable feature is wear.

So when an editor suggested that I try a new Rihanna facial regimen, the tough beauty called Fenty Skin, which is reportedly formulated for men and women of all skin tones, I was left in the game.

Rihanna's marketing is tight: Stylish rapper A $ AP Rocky appeared in the ad campaign and male beautician Sean Garrette as a spokesperson. In his Fenty YouTube spot, for example, he shows that a beard doesn't get in the way of a clean, hydrated face.

Clearly Rihanna remains. "I think skincare is gender neutral," she said recently during a Zoom press call with beauty editors. "Skin is skin, and you shouldn't have to feel funny or hesitant about using (facial care products) if you're a man, because everyone has skin and everyone should take care of their skin." So I never tackled skincare or did this line from a gender standpoint. I didn't want anyone to feel left out. "

When a package containing skin cleanser, toner serum, and sunscreen arrived at our home, I mentioned to my 17-year-old daughter Chloe that I got a set of Rihanna's new line of facial products.

"Fenty?" she said. "I can try it?"

"How do you know?" I was wondering. "Do you like his music?"

"I like her makeup," she said. "And I follow her on social media."

Social media, after all, is a place where Rihanna and Fenty had been impossible to miss last week. Even before its introduction, Fenty Skin was trending on Twitter. Now it seems to be exploding everywhere, even in my house.

Then a father-daughter moment began, which has become increasingly rare as Chloe discovers which college to attend next year and does her best to enjoy the last few months at home in New York with friends.

By inspecting the three cylinders of substances that promise smooth skin, refined pores and “the ultimate canvas” for makeup, we agreed that the minimalist packaging looks great. Chloe especially liked the fact that you don't need to remove the caps or flip them over to get the product, they just require a stylish twist.

She applied so much on top of Total Cleans’r ($ 25), and the creamy coral pink formula came out. He rinsed and rubbed, and I'm wonderfully proud that this is exactly how Garrette did it in the Fenty video on YouTube.

"Yes," she said. "I know how to wash my face." The cleaner got great reviews: "Whoa, I like the texture, and this smells great," Chloe said.

"That is because it is made with Barbados cherries," I reported, reading the press kit. "Rihanna says that everyone has more vitamin C than an orange."

With a clean face and reserved comment on the vitamin C claim, Chloe wondered when she would step in and start things.

Immediately, it turned out. And my favorite part of the process was what Garrette described as the second step: Fat Water ($ 28), which promises to "refine the look of pores" and "combat shine without removing skin."

Pink and bubbly orange like champagne in the clear container, it dripped a little sticky but liquefied on the skin, denying, I am told, the need for cotton balls, as it is apparently the norm with traditional toners. Agua Gorda felt invigorating as it gave off the attractive aroma of Barbados cherry, there's a theme here, and my skin tightened but it wasn't dry or oily.

The final touch was sunscreen / moisturizer, called Hydra Vizor ($ 35, if you buy Rihanna's products, you can speak that way). Pressing on the pinkest sunscreen I've ever seen, I applied touches to my forehead, cheeks, chin, and nose. Considering that I don't normally wear sunscreen for walking, and that moisturizer is almost never an option to start with, the process was simple enough to look like a bargain. Especially since it came with this advice from Rihanna: "You better use sunscreen every damn day!"

I will, RiRi.

Procedure completed, I entered Chloe's room for an autopsy. He looked up from his laptop and said, "Dad, your face is radiant."

Clearly, Fenty Skin is at the top of the Top 10 of the Kaplan house. Hopefully I can get it back in my hands.