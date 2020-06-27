Until a vaccine is found, Mitch McConnell calls the masks "really important."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a health department investigation into possible exposure of Covid-19 at a high school graduation in Westchester County after a person who recently went to Florida attended and subsequently began to show symptoms.

That individual, and four others who attended the ceremony and had contact with the person, tested positive for the virus, a press release from the governor's office said.

Horace Greeley High School held a graduation ceremony for driving on June 20 at the Chappaqua Train Station in Westchester County, according to the press release.

All of the individuals who tested positive are currently isolating themselves, the governor said.

In addition to graduation, the Covid-19 positive student also attended a non-school night field event with other junior and senior students.

The health department is asking everyone who attended those events to be tested and extend their quarantine period until July 5.

The governor has now asked the State Department of Health to investigate and track exposure at high school graduation and field night, according to the statement.

Some context: This news comes after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a travel advisory on Wednesday requiring people arriving from states with high rates of coronavirus, including Florida, to be quarantined for 14 days.

Cuomo subsequently issued a new executive order on Saturday that makes state employees who voluntarily travel to high-risk states after June 25 ineligible for paid sick leave from Covid-19.