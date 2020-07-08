Upcoming MLB free agents have fewer games to impress

Robbie Ray already knew that 2020 would be a great season for his financial future because it is the last one before he became a free agent.

Now the left-hander for the Arizona Diamondbacks has less time to make a good impression.

The 60-game Major League Baseball coronavirus-delayed season is much shorter than the usual 162-game routine. That means pitchers like Ray will likely make about 11 or 12 starts instead of the typical 30+.

Due to the compressed schedule, Ray, 28, made sure to keep fit during baseball's spring break. In his first live job off the mound Sunday, he threw nearly 80 pitches and said he is very close to being ready for the regular season, which begins July 24 against the Padres.

The motivation is obvious: A bad start to the season could cost you millions of dollars in what is expected to be a tight free agent market during the offseason. Conversely, two good months could lead to a huge reward this winter.

"I figured once everything went back on it would be quick," Ray said. “It appears in three or four days and then the camp lasts 30 days or less. Being the year it is, I didn't want to be late and not be able to go out and act on my best day one. ”

Ray's best year came in 2017 when he made the All-Star team and finished 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA. He was 12-8 with a 4.34 ERA last year and had 235 strikeouts in his career.

He is one of many players who watch MLB prepare for his strange season. This week's focus is on players in the National League West and National League West.

COLORADO ROCKIES: DE David Dahl. The 26-year-old has been one of the game's best young hitters when he can stay in the lineup. He has been limited by several injuries throughout his career, but was still an All-Star in 2019, when he hit .302 with 15 home runs in 100 games.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS: RHP Walker Buehler. The 25-year-old made a huge leap in his second full season, making the All-Star team and finishing 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings. Now that David Price has chosen to exit the 2020 season, it is even more vital that Buehler continue his upward progression.

SAN DIEGO PADRES: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. The young rising star was limited to 84 games last season due to injuries, but still finished third in the Rookie of the Year vote. The Padres were at their best when he was in the lineup and if he plays close to 60 games this season, they could be surprise contenders in the National League West.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto. The two-time All-Star missed a large chunk of the past two seasons due to Tommy John's surgery, but he appears to be completely healthy by 2020. The Giants could definitely use his presence at the top of the rotation, and the 60s shorter games. The season could allow him to avoid any problems by returning from the elbow injury.

HOUSTON ASTROS: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. The 2017 All-Star is coming out of Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2019. The Astros hope the 26-year-old can take on a bigger role in the rotation after they lost ace Gerrit Cole. In New York. Yankees in free agency.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS: RHP / DH Shohei Ohtani. The great right-hander became one of the game's biggest stars two years ago as a rare two-way player. He was limited to DH service last season – hitting .286 with 18 home runs – but he's trying to bounce back from Tommy John surgery and once again contribute to the Angels' pitching rotation.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS: LHP A.J. The 6-foot-7-inch lefty Puk showed tantalizing potential in 10 relief appearances last season, striking out 13 hitters in 11 1/3 innings. Now the Athletics hope the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 draft is ready to compete for a place in the starting rotation.

SEATTLE SAILORS: 1B Evan White. The 24-year-old established himself as Seattle's first starting baseman the second he signed a six-year, $ 24 million contract last offseason without playing higher than Double-A. He is a defensive genius and reminiscent of J.T. Snow, who won six consecutive Gold Gloves from 1995 to 2000. He is part of the young core that includes outfielders Kyle Lewis and Jake Fraley, and infielders J.P. Crawford and Shed Long Jr.

TEXAS WATCHERS: DE Joey Gallo. The 26-year-old's health is the biggest concern today after he tested positive for COVID-19. The good news is that he is asymptomatic and the Rangers hope he can return soon to deliver his usual hit in the middle of the lineup. He has hit 103 home runs in the past three seasons and if he gets hot, his bat could lead the team to much of the shortened schedule.