Update on the game that stops after the WWE star was opened during the Raw recordings | Newsdio

The news broke for the first time Fighter Select on Tuesday that Kairi Sane was discovered in a match with Nia Jax during filming for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw episode.

The match was stopped for Sane to be cleaned by the front row doctors and the match ended. At the time, there was nothing to indicate that she had an injury to keep her out of action. However, it was observed that he suffered a significant cut.

During the last episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation. Meltzer spoke to several people who were on the recordings with some who saw him and others who did not but found out.

Meltzer stated that those with whom he has spoken do not blame Jax for the injury despite his history of failed spots. The injury occurred when Sane was whipped on the steps of the ring.

One person told Meltzer that he could have tripped up the steps while trying to hit the steps with his side, which he did. In the process, he hit his head on the steps. Another person told Meltzer that Sane was in control of the hit and made him look too good.

While Sane tried to avoid her head, she took the steps anyway, which caused the cut and resulted in her being foolishly hit. Meltzer said he was told that Sane was fine after the game, but that doesn't necessarily mean he doesn't have a concussion because he doesn't know yet.

One person thought she was knocked out. Meltzer added that Sane did not ask for free time after the game.

It will be interesting to see if WWE maintains the place in the broadcast of the game or publishes it.