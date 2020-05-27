Update on the status of the former WWE star's contract now with Impact Wrestling | Newsdio

In an interesting move, it was revealed that recently released WWE superstar Deonna Purrazzo had joined Impact Wrestling.

During the Tuesday episode of Impact on AXS TV, there was a cartoon that involved her and announced that she had returned to the company.

Sean Ross Sapp reported in Select combative Although he has joined the promotion, he has not yet signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. Instead, for now, she is working per person to see how things work.

Purrazzo is slated to work on the next set of television recordings in Nashville. His non-competition clause with WWE expired on Friday, May 22.

However, it was noted that "many expected it to be done on May 15, but WWE gave it the other date" to be sure, "whatever that means."

Purrazzo did an interview shortly after the company let her go, where she discussed her reason for wanting to be released. For more information on that, click here.