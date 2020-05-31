Update on what led Vince McMahon to ban certain wrestling moves | Newsdio

After the news that WWE President and CEO Vince McMahon had decided to ban a certain fighting move in the future, it caused some intrigue from fans about exactly what prompted him to make that decision.

Of course, that move is powerbombs on turnbuckles, also known as bucklebombs. The move was removed from the list of authorized moves used by talents during in-ring performances.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer brought up Kairi Sane recently from a terrifying buckle bump as she wrestled with Nia Jax in a match on Monday Night Raw.

Meltzer noted that everyone was concerned that Sane might have been injured as a result of that location.

"That was the one that caused it," he said. Meltzer also spoke about how he was surprised that the move wasn't banned when Sting suffered an injury after taking Seth Rollins' move in Night of Champions 2015.

“There were people who wanted to ban it before that. It was one of those things where there were people against it. When that happened, it was kind of like the drop that filled the glass and Vince banned it. "

Meltzer added that it is not yet known whether the power bombs on the platform or the barricades have been banned.

You can hear Meltzer talking about the banned movement here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_pbadbO7pg [/ embed]