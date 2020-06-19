Updates from around the world.

Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart speaks in a press. Tulsa City / Facebook

Despite the increase in coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, President Trump is moving forward to organize a demonstration in Tulsa tomorrow that is expected to be attended by thousands.

Trump said in an interview in the Wall Street Journal that some people at this Saturday's demonstration can contract coronavirus, but added that "it is a very small percentage."

Oklahoma is seeing a steady increase in its average of new confirmed cases per day. According to a CNN analysis of the Johns Hopkins University data, Oklahoma averaged about 203 new cases per day during the week ending June 17, which represents about 110% of the previous seven-day period.

As of Thursday morning, Tulsa County currently has the most cases, 1,825 in total, of any county in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. New cases in Tulsa County have also been on the rise, and the county is now seeing its highest seven-day average for new cases at 73.9, according to the Tulsa Department of Health.

"Unfortunately, we continue to establish new records on the number of cases reported in Tulsa County," said Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Department of Health, at a press conference.

Dart said Wednesday that he recommended that Trump's concentration be postponed "until it is safer, until the data tells us it is not such a big concern," having people in closed spaces.

The Tulsa rally is the president's first since the coronavirus closed the country and stopped all campaigns in person.

Campaign and local officials tell CNN that more than a million people have confirmed their attendance at the demonstration. A local official involved in the planning said they expected 100,000 to show up at the Bank of Oklahoma Center on Saturday. The place can hold just under 20,000.

Attendees will not be required to maintain social distance or wear masks, despite top Trump administration public health officials emphasizing the importance of both measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Two days before the meeting, a BOK Center spokesman said he had asked the Trump campaign to provide a written plan for security measures for the event.