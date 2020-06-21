Updates from around the world.

United States President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, June 20. Sue Ogrocki / AP

In a shocking admission during his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, President Donald Trump said he had told officials to halt coronavirus testing due to the increasing number of cases in the United States.

"You know that testing is a double-edged sword," Trump said, complaining about the media coverage of his handling of the virus.

"Here's the bad part," he said. "When you do the tests up to that point, you are going to find more people; you are going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow down the tests, please."

About 120,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus, and medical experts have said the tests are critical to identifying cases, tracking them, and stopping the spread of the virus.

After Trump made the comment on the evidence, an administration official told CNN that the president was "obviously joking" when he said he had called for a slowdown.

A racist term: At another time during the rally, Trump said Covid-19 had more names than any other disease.

"I can name Kung Flu," he said, using the term racist. "I can name 19 different versions of them."

Trump had previously referred to Covid-19 as the "China virus".

When asked why he used that term in March, he said: "Because it comes from China. It is not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China, therefore. I want to be exact."