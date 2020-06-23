Updates from around the world.

At least 24 public health officials in the United States resigned, retired or were fired from positions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Association of City and County Health Officials (NACCHO) said Monday.

Most are leaving due to rejection by people who do not like the public health restrictions necessary to control the pandemic, Lori Freeman, CEO of NACCHO, told CNN.

"We have been tracking more than 20 unusual resignations, layoffs and withdrawals that would never really happen in the course of a pandemic with a normal health officer, generally because they are so necessary in the community," Freeman said. She said her organization is seeing more vacant positions in recent weeks.

These incidents have been occurring across the country and can cause problems in a sector that already lacks the personnel to combat a pandemic.

Freeman said officials are forced to enforce guidelines around reopening states and give the best public health advice and guidance they have, including on social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene. Some people don't like it.

"What has typically been a simple public health council from a trusted community source, the local health department, is being politicized and it appears that the public health council is something that is restricting people's rights, their freedoms to move, "Freeman said. For example, many people don't like to be told to wear a mask.

"It's kind of a false narrative, this false dichotomy between being able to open and work safely in your business, but also being healthy and safe while doing it."

These losses do not help at a time when public health departments no longer have enough staff.

"We came into this pandemic with a deficit, our local health departments across the country have lost 25% of their workforce in the past decade," Freeman said.

"It just widens the imbalance in health department leadership at a time when we really need our health departments to be at the forefront and focused on this, on the front lines in fighting this pandemic."