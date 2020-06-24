Updates from around the world.

Brazil's attorney general's office said Tuesday it was seeking to "reverse" a federal judge's decision ordering President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask.

The attorney general's office told CNN that "it is already studying all appropriate measures to reverse the mandate and preserve independence and harmony among the Powers."

The bottom: On April 30, the Federal District government issued a decree making the use of face masks compulsory in public spaces, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Bolsonaro has appeared in public at various events without wearing a mask, including at protests with supporters.

Mask order: On Monday, federal judge Renato Borelli issued a decision, ordering Bolsonaro to wear a mask while in public in the country's capital, Brasilia.

The judge's order said that failure to do so could result in a fine of up to 2,000 Brazilian reals ($ 388) per day.

The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where Brasilia is located.

Brazil is the country with the second highest rate of coronavirus in the world. Brazilian health authorities have confirmed more than 1.1 million cases and at least 52,000 deaths.