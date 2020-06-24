Updates from around the world.

A person walks the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on May 22. Braulio Jatar / SOPA Images / Sipa / AP

New York City's beaches will reopen for swimming beginning July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today:

Social distancing and facial covering, when social distancing is not available, will still be required on the beach.

Clients should refrain from group activities. Beach chairs and blankets must be 10 feet apart. He noted that first responders are being trained in preparation for the opening.

"It will be a great day for New York, another part of our return to have our beaches again," said the mayor.

The latest figures of the city: The city's daily Covid-19 indicators are below desired thresholds, de Blasio said.

The daily number of people admitted to hospitals by Covid-19 is 75, below the 200 threshold. The number has increased, but it is not a "large number," he said.

The daily number of people in the health and hospital ICU is 315, below the threshold of 375.

The percentage of people who tested positive for Covid-19, which is 2% below the 15% threshold.

A "good number" and "consistent for a while now," he adds.