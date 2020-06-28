Updates from around the world.

A new 10,000-bed Covid-19 treatment facility will open this week in South Delhi.

It will be the largest Covid-19 facility in India.

Starting Sunday, 2,000 beds will be operational, while the remaining 8,000 beds will come into use from Wednesday, according to the Delhi government.

Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the facility on Saturday.

"This 10,000-bed facility would provide great relief to the people of Delhi," Shah tweeted on Saturday.

The Indo-Tibetan border police took over the facilities and will oversee their administration and operations, the interior minister confirmed.

"I applaud our brave ITBP staff, who would be operating this Covid call center during these difficult times. Their commitment to serving the nation and people of Delhi is unmatched," Shah tweeted.

As of Sunday, Delhi had reported 80,188 coronavirus cases, including 2,558 deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.