A member of the Covid-19 test team holds a test swab performed at an emerging test facility on June 28 in Melbourne, Australia.

The fourth day of a coronavirus "test blitz" in the Australian state of Victoria returned 75 positive results on Sunday, Victoria's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced Monday.

Sunday's count was the fourteenth consecutive day of double-digit increases in new coronavirus cases in Victoria, and the largest single daily increase reported by the state since March 30.

Of the 75 cases, 74 were considered to be locally transmitted, according to the Victoria Department of Health.

"I think it is a worrying number," said Victorian Health Director Brett Sutton, adding: "I think it will get worse before it gets better."

Bombardment Proof: Victorian authorities said 15,000 people were examined on Sunday and 53,000 since the "bombing" began on June 25, and evidence was offered to all people living at 10 critical points in the state. The Victorian state government has sought help from the Australian Defense Force to conduct additional tests.

There are currently 288 active cases in Victoria, with nine people in the hospital in intensive care, according to the Victoria Department of Health. Victoria is home to one of Australia's largest cities, Melbourne.

Elsewhere in Australia: New South Wales, home to Sydney, and Australia's hardest hit state since the start of the pandemic, recorded just seven new cases daily as of 8 p.m. Local time on Sunday, according to your health department.

Australia has reported a total of 7,764 coronavirus cases, including 104 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.