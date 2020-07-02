Updates from around the world.

The United States reported 50,203 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, a record one day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, at least five states: Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas – Had a record total of new case reports on Wednesday.

California, the most populous state, reported more than 9,000 new cases. That number included 5,898 cases reported to the state in the past 24 hours and 3,842 previously unreported cases over a five-day period, said Ali Bay, a spokesman for the state's joint information center.

Here's a look at the progression of new cases in California:

Arizona reported 4,878 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, as well as 88 deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, state data shows. The numbers are a new record for both new daily cases and deaths since the state began publishing data publicly in mid-March.

Here's a look at the progression of new cases in Arizona:

Meanwhile, many states are pausing to reopen or revoking some restrictions.

More than 28 million Californians live in counties where dining rooms at restaurants, bars, and other indoor facilities are told to remain closed or closed, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to worry state officials.

The closings affect 19 counties representing 72% of the state's population and include restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters, family entertainment and game rooms, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.