Updates from around the world.

People queue to receive free food from a motorcycle organization in Mexico City on July 9. Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico saw its third record day in coronavirus cases in the past week, registering more than 7,000 cases in a single day.

Mexico's health ministry registered 7,280 recently confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 282,283.

The ministry also recorded 730 new deaths from the virus, bringing the number of deaths across the country to 33,526.

A CNN analysis of individual state and World Health Organization figures shows that Mexico, among other Latin American countries, is at or near its highest infection rate, as daily numbers average over a week.

In Mexico, the daily average of new cases in the week to July 8 was 6,176, the highest so far. A week ago, that average was 4,989, according to analysis of official CNN data.

Deaths in Mexico from the coronavirus have decreased from a daily average of 759 in the week to June 25 to 612 on July 8, but in recent days that daily average has begun to increase again.