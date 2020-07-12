Updates from around the world.

Medical workers check patients for COVID-19 at a driving test center in Melbourne, Australia, on July 10, 2020. Recep Sakar / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria reported another 273 cases of coronavirus and one death on Saturday, according to state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

The state has now registered 1,184 active cases: 57 of them are in the hospital, with 16 patients in intensive care, Andrews said.

After weeks of keeping the virus under control, Victoria is battling a troubling spike in cases. Last week, the state closed its borders to stop the spread.

"This is a dangerous time, it is a very challenging time," Andrews said.

He urged people to follow the government's order to stay home and warned citizens that they would be fined if they were caught "and did not do something wrong."

Residents in the Melbourne metropolitan area have been subject to strict closure measures since the beginning of this week. They cannot leave their homes unless it is to buy food, care, exercise or work.

Health workers test positive: Eight health workers at a Melbourne hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

Five of those people are believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission and not at work, Alfred Hospital said in a statement released Sunday.

Three of the cases were identified through contact search efforts. Currently, no patient has contracted Covid-19 within the hospital.

Schools go virtual: Andrews also said Sunday that most students in the Melbourne metropolitan area and Mitchell Shire, a borough north of Melbourne, will return to online learning once the winter break ends on July 20.

"We cannot have the best share of 700,000 students, as well as parents moving from one school to another and from the community as if there is no order to stay home, as if there is no closure," Andrews said.

Andrews said that students in years 11-12 will return to face-to-face learning, while certain students in year 10 will also be able to return to classes in person.

Education Minister Jason Merlino said the state has already deployed 48,000 laptops and 26,000 WiFi dongles for students who will be learning at home.