Updates from around the world.

Bolivian Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz is the last cabinet member in the country to test positive for coronavirus, a list that includes interim President Jeanine Anez.

The economy ministry released a statement Sunday announcing that Ortiz had tested positive for the virus, adding that he is in good health.

The ministry tweeted a video message from Ortiz, confirming that he tested positive after feeling ill around noon on Saturday.

"I started to feel tired, depressed, and muscle pain," he said, adding that later that night he was examined and the results were positive.

Ortiz said that the Minister of Production Development, Abel Martínez, would take over his duties during his absence.

Bolivia's alternate president, Jeanine Anez, who also tested positive for the virus on July 9, wished Ortiz "a speedy recovery" and said it was "essential to the country's economic revival."

At least four other top Bolivian government officials have tested positive in recent days, including the Minister of Health, María Eidy Roca, the Minister of the Presidency, Yerko Núñez Negrette, the Minister of Mines, Jorge Fernando Oropeza, and the commander of the armed forces, general Sergio Orellana.

Bolivia has at least 47,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,754 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.